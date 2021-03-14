The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 26-12 overall and 16-3 at home, while the Spurs are 19-15 overall and 9-5 on the road. The Spurs are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game. The 76ers are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game.

Philadelphia is favored by 4.5-points in the latest 76ers vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.5.

76ers vs. Spurs spread: 76ers -4.5

76ers vs. Spurs over-under: 223.5 points

76ers vs. Spurs money line: 76ers -180, Spurs +160

What you need to know about the 76ers

The Sixers won their matchup against the Washington Wizards on Friday by a conclusive 127-101 score. It was another big night for Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid, who had 23 points and seven rebounds.

Embiid, who will miss time with a bone bruise sustained against the Wizards on Friday, leads the Sixers with 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Ben Simmons, who is expected back Sunday after missing two games due to COVID-19 precautions, dishes 7.6 assists per game. Philadelphia comes into the contest boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.79.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Everything went the Spurs' way on Friday against the Orlando Magic, as they cruised to a 104-77 victory. Rudy Gay led the way with 19 points.

DeMar DeRozan, who won't play Sunday due to his father's funeral, leads San Antonio with 20.3 points and 7.3 assists per game. Jakob Poeltl pulls down 7.3 rebounds per outing. San Antonio ranks first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, allowing only 5.9 on average.

