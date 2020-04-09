Steph Curry surprises Oakland coronavirus nurses with FaceTime call

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, nurses, doctors, and other medical professionals have been logging extra hours. Many people have been showing their appreciation to those in the medical field through social media posts. Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry wanted to offer his thanks in a more personal fashion.

Earlier this week, Shelby Delaney, an ICU nurse at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland -- and Warriors superfan -- was set to begin her shift when she received the surprise of a lifetime: Curry called her on FaceTime to thank her for everything that she's been doing during these uncertain times.

Delaney and several of her coworkers were wearing their Golden State Warriors apparel on the call.

"I love it," Curry said. "I can't thank God enough for what you're doing and just the sacrifice, the selflessness and the way everybody's coming together. Thank you so much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration you provide for everybody."

Delaney had recently posted a photo on her Facebook page in her uniform and was wearing a Warriors jersey underneath her scrubs. She is a longtime Warriors fan and owns 10 Curry jerseys. In addition, she asked people to donate supplies for medical professionals in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Yesterday was one of the coolest moments of my life; I was able to meet my hero, Stephen Curry (via FaceTime). He thanked me and my colleagues for all our hard work on the frontlines during this pandemic. And I was finally able to thank him for all the inspiration and strength he’s given me over the years. He also gave me some excellent advice on how to be positive and kind during tough times, which I think can apply to all of us these days. Thank you Steph for spreading your joy and boosting our morale! And thank you Mercury News for helping us get connected! Go Dubs! #StrengthInNumbers #ICanDoAllThings Posted by Shelby Delaney on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

"These past few weeks have been filled with chaos and uncertainty as coronavirus cases continue to rise and hospital resources become more and more scarce," Delaney wrote. "I found myself feeling powerless and defeated. It was in that moment that I knew I needed to summon my inner warrior. So I threw on my Steph jersey under my scrubs and started brainstorming how I could be part of the solution."

According to The Mercury News, the Facebook post caught the attention of people who work for the Warriors. The call between Curry and Delaney lasted five minutes and consisted of the pair going back-and-forth thanking each other.

From The Mercury News:

"I wanted to thank you for how much you inspired me," she said, "especially when I first started my job here, it's a really steep learning curve, you have two people that you're trying to make sure they don't die on shift, and a lot of tough stuff going on with family. There were times I wanted to quit, give up." "Yes," Curry said. "And do something easier. That's when I started wearing the jersey. That was like, just my way of kind of gathering my strength, reminding myself I've got this," she said.

Before signing off, Curry thanked Delaney and her coworkers back.

"I know you guys have very important work to do," Curry said. "We have so many people praying for you, rooting for you and I know as things continue to go, hopefully everybody will take a personal responsibility to try to end this thing, hopefully sooner than later."