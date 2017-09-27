Stephen Curry upset Kaepernick omitted from SI protest cover: 'That was terrible'
Curry is among 10 sports figures on this week's Sports Illustrated cover, but Kaepernick is not one of them
Sports Illustrated chose to portray the biggest sports story of the week on the cover of the magazine's latest edition, depicting a number of professional athletes in various forms of protest.
Accompanying the graphic is the caption: "A Nation Divided ... Sports United."
Front and center is Warriors guard Stephen Curry, whose name was mentioned in a tweet by President Trump on Saturday that rescinded Golden State's invitation to the White House.
Alongside Curry on the cover are fellow NBA star LeBron James and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and behind them are the images of several other prominent athletes, including Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell (the first MLB player to take a knee during the national anthem) and Warriors coach Steve Kerr.
Noticeably absent, however, is Colin Kaepernick, who was the first to use taking a knee during the national anthem as a form of protest as a 49ers quarterback last season. On Wednesday, Curry voiced his displeasure at the omission of Kaepernick from the SI cover.
"That was terrible. It's just kind of capitalizing on the hoopla and the media and all that nonsense," Curry said. "The real people that understand exactly what's been going on, and who's really been active and vocal and truly making a difference, if you don't have Kaepernick front and center on that, something's wrong.
"It's kind of hard to see how certain narratives take place, being prisoners of the moment. I was kind of joking around yesterday when I saw that certain Instagram handle. At the end of the day, that stuff really doesn't matter. It's about the true message and really highlighting the people that are doing the right thing."
The two-time NBA MVP also showed his displeasure on Instagram, leaving the comment "Boooooooooooooooooooooooooo" below a photo of the SI cover.
Curry responded to Trump's tweet on Saturday, calling the chain of events "surreal" and adding "that's not what leaders do." Kerr followed that up with a letter to the president published on Sunday in Sports Illustrated which concluded with "Don't divides us. Bring us together."
Nearly every NFL team engaged in some form of protest during last week's games, while players and coaches from several NBA teams spoke out against President Trump's comments during media day on Monday.
-
Wade officially joins LeBron, Cavs
Wade, recently bought out by the Bulls, will begin practicing Wednesday night with his new...
-
LeBron thrilled to have Wade with Cavs
LBJ compared adding Wade to showing up to school and seeing one your best friends is in your...
-
SportsLine NBA title projections
As for the Cavaliers, SportsLine's projection gives them a 9.5 percent chance of lifting the...
-
Report: JaMychal Green returning to Griz
Green, a restricted free agent, had until Oct. 1 to sign the Grizzlies' qualifying offer
-
12 candidates for NBA All-Breakout Team
Young players like Rodney Hood, Brandon Ingram and Jamal Murray are looking to take the next...
-
Haslem has flagrant to give Cavs' Wade
Haslem wanted Wade to rejoin the Heat, and jokingly put the HOFer on notice after choosing...
Add a Comment