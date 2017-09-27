Stephen Curry upset Kaepernick omitted from SI protest cover: 'That was terrible'

Sports Illustrated chose to portray the biggest sports story of the week on the cover of the magazine's latest edition, depicting a number of professional athletes in various forms of protest.

Accompanying the graphic is the caption: "A Nation Divided ... Sports United."

THIS WEEK'S COVER: In a nation divided, the sports world is coming together https://t.co/aONQ0a141s pic.twitter.com/rvuXVmiHq7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 26, 2017

Front and center is Warriors guard Stephen Curry, whose name was mentioned in a tweet by President Trump on Saturday that rescinded Golden State's invitation to the White House.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Alongside Curry on the cover are fellow NBA star LeBron James and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and behind them are the images of several other prominent athletes, including Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell (the first MLB player to take a knee during the national anthem) and Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Noticeably absent, however, is Colin Kaepernick, who was the first to use taking a knee during the national anthem as a form of protest as a 49ers quarterback last season. On Wednesday, Curry voiced his displeasure at the omission of Kaepernick from the SI cover.

Stephen Curry on the SI cover and how it omitted Colin Kaepernick. pic.twitter.com/z8mw76kTGU — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 27, 2017

"That was terrible. It's just kind of capitalizing on the hoopla and the media and all that nonsense," Curry said. "The real people that understand exactly what's been going on, and who's really been active and vocal and truly making a difference, if you don't have Kaepernick front and center on that, something's wrong. "It's kind of hard to see how certain narratives take place, being prisoners of the moment. I was kind of joking around yesterday when I saw that certain Instagram handle. At the end of the day, that stuff really doesn't matter. It's about the true message and really highlighting the people that are doing the right thing."

The two-time NBA MVP also showed his displeasure on Instagram, leaving the comment "Boooooooooooooooooooooooooo" below a photo of the SI cover.

Curry responded to Trump's tweet on Saturday, calling the chain of events "surreal" and adding "that's not what leaders do." Kerr followed that up with a letter to the president published on Sunday in Sports Illustrated which concluded with "Don't divides us. Bring us together."

Nearly every NFL team engaged in some form of protest during last week's games, while players and coaches from several NBA teams spoke out against President Trump's comments during media day on Monday.