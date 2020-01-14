Suns vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 14 predictions from advanced computer model

The Phoenix Suns travel to State Farm Arena to take on the Atlanta Hawks to help get the Tuesday NBA schedule underway at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hawks are struggling with an 8-32 mark overall and four straight losses, but they're expected to get Trae Young (hamstring) back in the lineup on Tuesday after he missed Sunday's matchup against the Nets.

The model has considered what a boost the Hawks should get from Young. The second-year pro out of Oklahoma is fourth in the NBA in scoring (28.9 ppg) and dishing out assists (8.4). Additionally, Atlanta is hoping to have De'Andre Hunter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, back in the lineup as he recovers from a finger injury. Hunter is averaging 11.9 points per contest.

While the Hawks have struggled overall, they've found some success against the spread at home. They're 10-8 against the number at State Farm Arena and 9-8 ATS when listed as a home underdog. The Suns, meanwhile are just 6-11 against the spread when favored this season.

Meanwhile, Phoenix was able to grind out a solid win over Charlotte on Sunday, 100-92. It was another big night for Kelly Oubre Jr., who posted a double-double on 25 points and a career-high 15 boards. Oubre has scored 17 or more points in eight consecutive games. The Hawks have allowed under 100 points in each of their past two games. Devin Booker hit just 25 percent of his shots against the Hornets and finished with 12 points.

Phoenix beat Atlanta 128-112 on Nov. 14. The Hawks have won the last five meetings between the teams in Atlanta.

