The Phoenix Suns will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Toyota Center. Houston is 8-18 overall and 5-5 at home, while the Suns are 16-11 overall and 4-8 on the road. Houston defeated Phoenix by one point earlier this month which ended a nine-game win streak for the Suns in the head-to-head series.

Rockets vs. Suns spread: Rockets +6

Rockets vs. Suns over/under: 224 points

Rockets vs. Suns money line: Houston +185, Phoenix -225

What you need to know about the Rockets

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Houston beat the Milwaukee Bucks 97-92 on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for the Rockets was shooting guard Jalen Green, who had 30 points in addition to seven rebounds. Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 points with seven assists.

Houston is 5-4 over its last nine games after starting the year with a 3-14 record. A big part for the turnaround has been the play of No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. After shooting just 29.9% from beyond the arc over his first 15 games of the season, Smith is knocking down 43.5% of his three-point attempts over his last 10 games.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, Phoenix fought the good fight in its overtime game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 129-124. Point guard Chris Paul wasn't much of a difference maker for Phoenix; Paul played for 33 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Phoenix has now lost four straight games, with a 15.5 point average margin of defeat. Devin Booker (hamstring) missed Sunday's game against the Pelicans and he will also be out tonight. More will be needed from Paul, who is averaging a career-low of 9.9 points, and Deandre Ayton, who is putting up 17.5 points per game.

