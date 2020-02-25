Thunder vs. Bulls odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 25 predictions from advanced computer model

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Center. Chicago is 20-38 overall and 12-18 at home, while Oklahoma City is 35-22 overall and 16-10 on the road. The Bulls have won two straight after halting an eight-game losing streak. The Thunder have won three consecuive games and 12 of their last 15. Oklahoma City is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under is set at 217.5. Before entering any Thunder vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned well over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 19 a blistering 47-30 on all top-rated spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Thunder. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Thunder spread: Bulls +7

Bulls vs. Thunder over-under: 217.5 points

Bulls vs. Thunder money line: Chicago 234, Oklahoma City -286

What you need to know about the Bulls

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 50 turnovers -- the Bulls prevailed over the Washington Wizards 126-117 on Sunday. Chicago can attribute much of its success to Coby White, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and six boards, and Tomas Satoransky, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 13 dimes.

White joined Michael Jordan as the only rookies in Bulls history with consecutive 30-point outings. He also scored 33 in Sunday's 126-117 home win over the Wizards

What you need to know about the Thunder

Everything went Oklahoma City's way against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday as it made off with a 131-103 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Oklahoma City had established a 98-73 advantage. Steven Adams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were the main playmakers for Oklahoma City as the former dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds and the latter posted a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Chris Paul had 12 points,10 assists and nine rebounds. The Thunder had eight players score in double figures and shot 57.5 percent from the field. The Thunder have won four of their last five matchups with the Bulls.

How to make Bulls vs. Thunder picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Bulls vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Thunder vs. Bulls? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bulls vs. Thunder spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.