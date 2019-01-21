Thunder vs. Knicks odds, line: MLK Day NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 7-2 roll

Coming off a huge road win, the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the New York Knicks on MLK Day. It's a 12:30 p.m. ET tipoff from Madison Square Garden and the first game on Monday's NBA schedule. Oklahoma City (27-18) rallied for a 117-115 win at Philadelphia on Saturday thanks to Paul George's four-point play with five seconds left. New York (10-34) has lost five straight, most recently dropping a one-point heart-breaker in London to the Wizards. Bookmakers list OKC as a nine-point road favorite, with the over-under for total points set at 227.5 in the latest Thunder vs. Knicks odds. Before you make any Thunder vs. Knicks picks and NBA predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has taken into account the Thunder's talent edge over the Knicks, who have lost 18 of their last 20 while failing to cover seven of their last eight home games. OKC sits third in the stacked Western Conference, thanks largely to George's career year.

The 28-year-old superstar is averaging 26.7 points, eight rebounds, four assists and 2.3 steals, and he's 14-of-33 from three-point range in his last three games. George's dominance has enabled Russell Westbrook (21.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists) to take on a lighter scoring load, while Stephen Adams often dominates inside.

But just because New York is reeling doesn't mean it can't stay within the large spread.

The Knicks are 19-12 all-time on MLK Day, and you can bet there will be a special atmosphere in the Garden. New York will get a big boost from the return of Enes Kanter, who's missed the past three games. Kanter averages a double-double (14.0 points, 11.4 rebounds) and grabbed 16 rebounds in his last game.

The Knicks nearly upset Washington as 7.5-point underdogs, losing on a goaltending call, and they've covered five of their last seven overall and seven of their last 10 versus Western Conference foes.

