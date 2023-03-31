The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 33-44 overall and 19-19 at home, while OKC is 38-39 overall and 15-23 on the road. The Thunder have won the last two meetings which followed a five-game win streak by Indiana in the head-to-head series.

Pacers vs. Thunder spread: Pacers +4

Pacers vs. Thunder over/under: 237.5 points

Pacers vs. Thunder money line: Indiana +140, Oklahoma City -165

What you need to know about the Pacers

The game between the Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Indiana falling 149-136. Indiana's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of rookie Bennedict Mathurin, who had 29 points along with nine boards, and small forward Aaron Nesmith, who shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.

It was the fourth straight defeat for Indiana as it has slipped out of contention for the NBA play-in tournament. The Pacers are active defensively, ranking second in the NBA in blocks and ninth in steals, but it hasn't translated to keeping opponents off the scoreboard as they rank 29th in points allowed. All-Star Tyrese Haliburton (ankle/elbow) is out on Friday, while Myles Turner (ankle) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons by the margin of a single free throw, 107-106. Oklahoma City's small forward Jalen Williams looked sharp as he had 27 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds, and he made the buzzer-beating game-winner to avoid a defeat to the league's worst team.

OKC is a year or two ahead of schedule with one of the youngest rosters in the NBA, but the team is in the thick of contention for a playoff spot. However, the team may be without its best player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), who is questionable and has missed the Thunder's last two games. OKC has managed a 6-7 straight-up record without Gilgeous-Alexander and a 5-7-1 ATS mark without him.

