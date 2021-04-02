The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at PHX Arena. Phoenix is 33-14 overall and 17-8 at home, while OKC is 20-27 overall and 11-12 on the road. The Thunder are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 road games when playing a team with a winning home record. The Suns, meanwhile, are 5-0 against the spread in their last five Friday games.

The Thunder are 5-1 against the spread in the last six meetings between these two teams in Phoenix. Phoenix is favored by 13-points in the latest Suns vs. Thunder odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 220.

Suns vs. Thunder spread: Suns -13

Suns vs. Thunder over-under: 220 points

Suns vs. Thunder money line: Suns -1100, Thunder +700

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix claimed its fourth straight victory on Wednesday, edging the Chicago Bulls 121-116. Devin Booker went off for a season-high 45 points in the victory.

Booker leads the Suns with 25.5 points per game, while DeAndre Ayton pulls down 10.9 rebounds and Chris Paul dishes 8.7 assists per outing. Phoenix scores 113.7 points and allows 107.4 points defensively. The Suns lead the Pacific Division by 2.5 games over the Clippers. Phoenix ranks third in the league with a 48.7 percent field goal percentage.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday, downing the Toronto Raptors 113-103. Moses Brown dropped a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Brown has scored 19 or more points in three of his last four games.

The Thunder score the fifth-fewest points per game in the NBA, averaging 106.3 points per contest. However, Oklahoma City has dominated this series in recent years, winning nine of its last 10 matchups against the Suns. In addition, the Thunder are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games against Phoenix.

