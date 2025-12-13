The semifinals of the NBA Cup take place in Las Vegas on Saturday, a chance to earn $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins with the latest DraftKings promo code. After winning last year's NBA Championship following an NBA-best 68-14 record last season, the Thunder are 24-1 to begin this season, tied for the best 25-game start in NBA history. The SportsLine's advanced computer model projects the Thunder's winning ways to continue, making Oklahoma City to cover as 10.5-point favorites against the Spurs as one of its Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The model also projects the Magic to cover as 5.5-point underdogs against the Knicks in the other NBA Cup semifinals contest, while one of SportsLine's top experts has a pick for Indiana vs. Kentucky in a high-profile non-conference college basketball matchup. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. The model has also returned over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks over the past three-plus seasons.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Magic (+5.5) vs. Knicks

Kentucky (-125) vs. Indiana

Thunder (-10.5) vs. Spurs

Combining the model's three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +465 (risk $100 to win $465). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Magic +5.5 vs. Knicks (-115)

The Magic are 11-4 over their last 15 games, but they do have a 106-100 loss to the Knicks during the span. However, that game was played in New York, whereas Saturday will be played on a neutral court, so the Knicks won't have the same advantage they did when the two teams met on Sunday. The Magic have the No. 7 scoring defense at 113.4 ppg allowed this season, and they are 4-2 against the spread as the underdog this season. Meanwhile, the Knicks are 3-7 ATS away from Madison Square Garden this year. The trends favor the Magic, as does the model, projecting Orlando to cover in 59% of simulations. Back the Magic at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Kentucky -125 vs. Indiana

"Maybe the Wildcats just aren't very good, but I'm going to take them here in a buy-low spot at home," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "Indiana has played one true road game and got smacked by a bad Minnesota team. If you can't get this early number, I'm good taking Kentucky up to -3.5. Just make sure four is the cutoff. I don't trust the Cats enough right now to lay more than 3.5." Back Kentucky at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Thunder -10.5 vs. Spurs (-115)

The Thunder have won 16 straight games as a part of their historic start, including four straight by double-digits. Oklahoma City rolled over the Suns, 138-89, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday to advance to Las Vegas. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 32.6 points and 6.5 assists per game this season. The Spurs are off to a strong start at 17-7 this season, but the model projects the Thunder's No. 2 scoring offense (123.6 ppg) and No. 1 scoring defense (106.2 ppg) to be too much for San Antonio, with the Thunder covering in 67% of simulations. Back the Thunder at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Want more Saturday NBA and college basketball picks?

You've seen some of the model's Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.