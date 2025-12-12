Victor Wembanyama is expected to return Saturday night for the NBA Cup semifinals against the Thunder after nearly a month absence due to a calf strain, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. That's a huge boost for a Spurs team that has managed to stay afloat without their franchise superstar, and is expected to have major reinforcements as it takes on the nearly unbeatable Thunder.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson hinted at Wembanyama making a return on Saturday when talking to reporters on Wednesday.

"Very much so," Johnson said on the possibility of Wembanyama returning on Saturday. "He had a very good day today. He had a good intent day this morning and we'll have to see how he responds and reacts tomorrow."

Final clearance will come after the Spurs practice on Friday, according to the report, and as long as everything goes well, all signs are pointing towards him making his return on Saturday. Wembanyama reportedly wanted to return Wednesday against the Lakers in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, but both he and the Spurs felt it was best to get him some more rest and rehab time for a return on Saturday.

Wembanyama sustained a calf strain on Nov. 14, and while it could've spelled disaster for the Spurs, the team managed to go 9-3 in his absence. They're still fifth in the Western Conference despite Wembanyama's injury, and now return someone who was off to an MVP-level start to the season. Through the first 12 games of the season, Wembanyama was averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, four assists, 3.6 blocks and 1.1 steals a game. He was considered an early frontrunner for both MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, but now that he's missed 12 games, it puts his eligibility for those awards, as well as All-NBA in jeopardy given the league's 65-game minimum rule.

Wembanyama can only miss five more games this season to remain eligible, which may be difficult for the Spurs to manage with 58 games left on their schedule. But personal achievements aside, gaining Wembanyama makes the Spurs an even more formidable threat, and we've already seen that this team is capable of putting together wins without him.

The continual development of Stephon Castle, as well as De'Aaron Fox's resurgence in Wembanyama's absence has helped San Antonio keep its footing in a competitive conference. With Wemby back, it will be interesting to see how much more of a threat the Spurs can be. For his first game to come against the Thunder will be a perfect challenge so San Antonio can see how far apart they are from the reigning champions.