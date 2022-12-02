The Chicago Bulls will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at the Chase Center. Golden State is 11-11 overall and 9-1 at home, while the Bulls are 9-12 overall and 4-7 on the road. The Warriors have won 10 in a row over the Bulls and are 8-2 against the spread during that span.

However, the Warriors are just 9-13 against the spread this season while the Bulls are 10-10-1. Golden State is favored by 7 points in the latest Warriors vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 236.5.

Warriors vs. Bulls spread: Warriors -7

Warriors vs. Bulls over/under: 236.5 points

Warriors vs. Bulls money line: Golden State -285, Chicago +228

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors were close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 116-113 to the Dallas Mavericks. Small forward Andrew Wiggins had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court. However, Stephen Curry did have 32 points in the loss and Golden State got 43 points from its bench.

Golden State has won five of seven to get back to .500 after starting the year 6-9, and the defending champions should have lots of confidence against a Bulls squad it dominated last season. In a two-game series against Chicago, the Warriors won by a combined 68 points.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, Chicago received a tough blow on Wednesday as it fell 132-113 to the Phoenix Suns on the road. Chicago's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 29 points in addition to seven boards and is now averaging 26.3 points per game for the season.

DeRozan's output wasn't enough to overcome a 4-for-25 night from the 3-point line and a shoddy defensive effort that saw Devin Booker put up 51 points in just three quarters. Chicago is 2-2 so far during a six-game road trip but the defense let it down in the losses to Phoenix and Oklahoma City (123-119).

