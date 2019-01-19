Warriors vs. Clippers: DeMarcus Cousins throws down emphatic dunk in debut for first points with Golden State

DeMarcus Cousins sure knows how to make one memorable debut.

As the four-time All-Star played his first game with the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, not only did he score his first basket rather quickly -- he also did it on an authoritative dunk that nearly broke the rim.

Despite coming off of an Achilles tendon tear and it being nearly a full year since he last played in an NBA game, Cousins was inserted into the starting lineup in his first game back.

Head coach Steve Kerr stressed prior to the game that despite starting Cousins, he only planned on playing him for short bursts, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area.

"There's no minutes restriction, but we're going to play him in short bursts," Kerr said. "He's coming off a year-long absence from a major injury. So you can't overstate what this guy is coming back from."

And since we're talking about "Boogie," with the good comes the bad. The four-time All-Star notched two fouls within the first three minutes of the game and later picked up his third after just six minutes of playing time.

It's a good thing Cousins is playing on the best team in the world. He can now afford to jaw with referees and pick up meaningless fouls and not have his team too affected by his actions.