Warriors vs. Rockets Game 3: Stephen Curry snaps slump with absurd third quarter

Stephen Curry's struggles on the offensive end were one of the main conversation topics following Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference finals. And after another poor first half for Curry in Game 3, it seemed nothing would change in that regard. Instead, Curry finally caught fire after the break.

The two-time MVP poured in 18 points in the third quarter alone, matching his single-game high for the series. It was the Curry of old who came out in the frame, as he knocked down absurd 3s, sliced into the lane for outrageous finishes and even showed off his dance moves.

Steph Curry DANCIN'! 🕺🎯



18 PTS in the 3rd Q for Steph on @NBAonTNT #DubNation pic.twitter.com/PBeJ2hUU4w — NBA (@NBA) May 21, 2018

This was the 10th time that Curry has scored at least 17 points in a quarter during the playoffs. It was also Curry's first 30-point game of this postseason, and his 28th career playoff game with at least 30 points.

This is Steph Curry's 10th career postseason quarter with at least 17 points. Seven of the 10 have come in 3rd quarters. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 21, 2018

Stephen Curry has his first 30-point game of the 2018 postseason with 30 points (28th career 30-point playoff game). — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 21, 2018

Now, Curry isn't going to score 18 points every quarter from now on, but if he's truly broken out of his slump, it's going to make their job a lot tougher moving forward in the series.