Warriors vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 12 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Warriors and Suns.
The Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors will face off in a Pacific Division clash at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 21-33 overall and 10-18 at home, while Golden State is 12-42 overall and 5-23 on the road. The Warriors have lost three consecutive games and eight of their past 10. The Suns have lost six of their past seven games. Phoenix is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Suns vs. Warriors odds, while the over-under is set at 227.5. Before entering any Warriors vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 17 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Suns vs. Warriors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Suns:
- Suns vs. Warriors spread: Phoenix -7.5
- Suns vs. Warriors over-under: 227.5 points
- Suns vs. Warriors money line: Phoenix -339, Golden State +265
What you need to know about the Warriors
The Warriors lost to the Miami Heat on Monday, 113-101 at home, Damion Lee put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 26 points. Andrew Wiggins had 18 points in his second game with Golden State. The Warriors, with their 42nd loss Monday, assured themselves of not finishing with a .500 or better record for the first time since 2011-2012.
Despite losing 17 of their last 20 games overall, the Warriors have dominated the Suns over the years. In fact, Golden State is 18-2 in its last 20 games against Phoenix.
What you need to know about the Suns
The Suns suffered a 125-100 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Guard Devin Booker had a forgettable game, finishing with 10 points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court. Despite Monday's subdued performance, Booker enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 26.4 points, 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. In his last game against Golden State, Booker filled the stat sheet with 34 points, four assists and three rebounds.
How to make Warriors vs. Suns picks
The model has simulated Suns vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Warriors vs. Suns? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Warriors vs. Suns spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
