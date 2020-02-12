Warriors vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 12 predictions from advanced computer model

The Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors will face off in a Pacific Division clash at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 21-33 overall and 10-18 at home, while Golden State is 12-42 overall and 5-23 on the road. The Warriors have lost three consecutive games and eight of their past 10. The Suns have lost six of their past seven games. Phoenix is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Suns vs. Warriors odds, while the over-under is set at 227.5. Before entering any Warriors vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Suns vs. Warriors spread: Phoenix -7.5

Suns vs. Warriors over-under: 227.5 points

Suns vs. Warriors money line: Phoenix -339, Golden State +265

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors lost to the Miami Heat on Monday, 113-101 at home, Damion Lee put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 26 points. Andrew Wiggins had 18 points in his second game with Golden State. The Warriors, with their 42nd loss Monday, assured themselves of not finishing with a .500 or better record for the first time since 2011-2012.

Despite losing 17 of their last 20 games overall, the Warriors have dominated the Suns over the years. In fact, Golden State is 18-2 in its last 20 games against Phoenix.

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns suffered a 125-100 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Guard Devin Booker had a forgettable game, finishing with 10 points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court. Despite Monday's subdued performance, Booker enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 26.4 points, 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. In his last game against Golden State, Booker filled the stat sheet with 34 points, four assists and three rebounds.

