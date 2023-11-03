The 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament begins on Friday night, with the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-2) hosting the Golden State Warriors (4-1) in a West Group C showdown. Minnesota, Sacramento and San Antonio are also in the group, with three more games to come for each team before the knockout round begins next month. Golden State opened the season with a loss to Phoenix, but it has won four straight games since then. Oklahoma City is looking to bounce back from a 110-106 loss to New Orleans on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. Golden State is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Warriors odds, while the over/under is 225 points.

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City will be playing without star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee), but rookie Chet Holmgren is coming off a strong performance. He had 19 points and 11 rebounds in a double-double effort against New Orleans on Wednesday, as the Thunder led by 22 points in the first half before letting the lead slip away. Holmgren is averaging 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots in his first five games after missing the entire 2022-23 season due to a foot injury.

This is the fourth game of a six-game homestand for Oklahoma City, while Golden State is playing seven road games in an eight-game stretch. The Thunder won three of their first four games this season, beating Chicago, Cleveland and Detroit while losing to defending NBA champion Denver. They have covered the spread in six of their last nine games dating back to last season.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State has been dominant in this head-to-head series, winning nine of the last 10 meetings. The Warriors have covered the spread at a 9-2-1 clip in their last 12 games against Oklahoma City, and they have won four of their first five games this season. They used a strong fourth quarter to extend their winning streak to four games with a 102-101 win against Sacramento on Wednesday.

Star guard Stephen Curry leads Golden State with 31.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, cracking the 40-point mark twice in his first five games. Oklahoma City is going to have trouble replacing Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 24.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists. The Thunder have only covered the spread twice in their last seven home games.

