Postgame jersey swaps are incredibly common in the NBA, but they don't usually occur between a player and the opposing mascot. Milwaukee Bucks veteran Robin Lopez took part in that rarity following his team's win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.

Shortly after the final horn sounded on the Bucks' 125-121 win, Lopez knew exactly who he was going to approach for a jersey swap. Lopez made a beeline for The Coyote, the Spurs mascot and requested his jersey.

The Coyote kindly obliged, and the pair were able to swap jerseys. It should be noted that The Coyote did not give Lopez a game-worn jersey off his back, but instead he gave Lopez an extra jersey he had lying around the arena.

Lopez didn't log any minutes in the victory, but he did find a way to make some noise on social media with this interaction. This was probably a first for him in his 16-year NBA career.

Next up for the Bucks is a road game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Tune into that one to find out whether Lopez approaches Clutch about swapping jerseys at the end of the game.