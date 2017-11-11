WATCH: Shooting 3-pointers is so easy for Steph Curry he kicks them in now
Curry kicked in a long-range effort at the Warriors facility
Steph Curry, if you weren't aware, is insanely good at shooting 3-pointers.
In fact, at age 29, he might already be the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history. Not only does he hold the NBA record for the most 3s made in a season with 402, but he also holds the No. 2, No. 3, and No. 5 spots on the list of most 3s made in a season. Over the course of his career, he's knocked down 43.7 percent of his 3-point attempts. That mark puts him fourth on the all-time 3-point percentage list, an incredible feat considering the three players above him (Steve Kerr, Hubert Davis, and Drazen Petrovic) took less 3s in their entire careers combined than Curry has taken through the first nine of his.
Anyways, the point is, Curry is a super good shooter. So much so, that he apparently is now practicing alternative ways to put the ball in the hoop from behind the arc. Recently, at the Warriors' practice facility, Curry decided to have a go at kicking one in from way downtown.
And, well, you already know what happened.
Buckets. Goal.
This isn't the first time we've seen Curry show off his soccer skills. During the offseason, he made a trip to London and scored a penalty kick at Chelsea's iconic stadium Stamford Bridge.
