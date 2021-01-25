Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Golden State

Current Records: Minnesota 4-11; Golden State 8-8

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Chase Center. The Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.8 points per contest.

Minnesota netted a 120-110 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday. Power forward Jarred Vanderbilt and center Naz Reid were among the main playmakers for Minnesota as the former posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds and the latter had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Golden State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 127-108 to the Utah Jazz. The Dubs were down 108-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 24 points, seven assists and seven boards.

Minnesota isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 8.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Minnesota had enough points to win and then some against the Dubs when the two teams previously met in January of last year, taking their matchup 99-84. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Timberwolves since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Minnesota.