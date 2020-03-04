Wizards vs. Blazers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 4 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Wizards and Blazers.
The Washington Wizards will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 27-35 overall and 16-13 at home, while Washington is 22-38 overall and 8-23 on the road. The Wizards have lost five of their past seven games. The Blazers, meanwhile, have lost four of their past six. Portland is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Blazers vs. Wizards odds, and the over-under is set at 242.5. Before entering any Wizards vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 20 a blistering 49-31 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Blazers vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Blazers:
- Blazers vs. Wizards spread: Trail Blazers -7.5
- Blazers vs. Wizards over-under: 242.5 points
- Blazers vs. Wizards money line: Portland -312, Washington +249
What you need to know about the Blazers
Everything went Portland's way against the Orlando Magic on Monday as the Blazers made off with a 130-107 win. CJ McCollum shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 41 points, five dimes and five rebounds. For the season, McCollum is averaging 22.5 points, 4.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
Portland enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 113.3 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA. In addition, Portland has fared well on its home floor. In fact, the Trail Blazers are 6-2 in their last eight home games.
What you need to know about the Wizards
The Wizards came up short against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, falling 133-126. The Wizards came back from a 27-point deficit at the half but could not finish the job. Bradley Beal had 35 points and eight assists. He has scored 25 or more points in a franchise-record 19 consecutive games. He has scored 40-plus points six times during that span.
The Wizards are averaging 116.1 points per game this season, which ranks fifth in the NBA. However, Washington features the worst scoring defense in the league, giving up 120.1 points per game.
How to make Wizards vs. Blazers picks
The model has simulated Trail Blazers vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Wizards vs. Trail Blazers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Wizards vs. Blazers spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
