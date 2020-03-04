Wizards vs. Blazers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 4 predictions from advanced computer model

The Washington Wizards will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 27-35 overall and 16-13 at home, while Washington is 22-38 overall and 8-23 on the road. The Wizards have lost five of their past seven games. The Blazers, meanwhile, have lost four of their past six. Portland is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Blazers vs. Wizards odds, and the over-under is set at 242.5. Before entering any Wizards vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Blazers vs. Wizards spread: Trail Blazers -7.5

Blazers vs. Wizards over-under: 242.5 points

Blazers vs. Wizards money line: Portland -312, Washington +249

What you need to know about the Blazers

Everything went Portland's way against the Orlando Magic on Monday as the Blazers made off with a 130-107 win. CJ McCollum shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 41 points, five dimes and five rebounds. For the season, McCollum is averaging 22.5 points, 4.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Portland enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 113.3 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA. In addition, Portland has fared well on its home floor. In fact, the Trail Blazers are 6-2 in their last eight home games.

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards came up short against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, falling 133-126. The Wizards came back from a 27-point deficit at the half but could not finish the job. Bradley Beal had 35 points and eight assists. He has scored 25 or more points in a franchise-record 19 consecutive games. He has scored 40-plus points six times during that span.

The Wizards are averaging 116.1 points per game this season, which ranks fifth in the NBA. However, Washington features the worst scoring defense in the league, giving up 120.1 points per game.

