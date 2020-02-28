Wizards vs. Jazz odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 28 predictions from advanced computer model

The Utah Jazz will take on the Washington Wizards at 9 p.m. ET Friday at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are 36-22 overall and 20-9 at home, while Washington is 21-36 overall and 7-21 on the road. The Jazz have lost four straight games, all at home. The Wizards, meanwhile, halted a three-game losing streak on Wednesday. Utah is favored by 10.5-points in the latest Jazz vs. Wizards odds, while the over-under is set at 232. Before entering any Wizards vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Jazz vs. Wizards spread: Jazz -10.5

Jazz vs. Wizards over-under: 232 points

Jazz vs. Wizards money line: Utah -596, Washington +439

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah ended up a good deal behind the Boston Celtics when the two teams played on Wednesday, losing 114-103. A silver lining for Utah was the play of Donovan Mitchell, who had 37 points and five assists along with five boards. He has scored 30-plus points in three straight games, and 35-plus points seven times this season.

Despite their recent losing skid, the Jazz will enter Friday's matchup confident they can secure a victory. That's because Utah is 7-1 in its last eight home games against the Wizards. The Jazz are also 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 meetings against Washington.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Things were close when Washington and the Brooklyn Nets clashed on Wednesday, but Washington ultimately edged out the opposition 110-106. Bradley Beal had 30 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds, while Rui Hachimura added 17 points. Beal is averaging 46 points per game over his last three contests. In his last meeting against Utah, Beal recorded 25 points and four assists.

