Anthony Davis has been on a tear for the Los Angeles Lakers (9-12) over his last eight starts, averaging an incredible 32.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game during that stretch. He'll look to keep it going against a Washington Wizards (11-12) team that has struggled over their last six games, winning just once during that run. The Wizards gave up 52 points in the paint on Friday against Charlotte, so Davis should be positioned for another big outing.

Tip-off from Capital One Arena is set for 6 p.m. ET, where the Wizards are 8-4 this season. Washington is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 233.5.

Wizards vs. Lakers spread: Wizards -2.5

Wizards vs. Lakers over/under: 233.5 points

Wizards vs. Lakers money line: Washington -140, Los Angeles +118

What you need to know about the Wizards

Points in the paint weren't the only problem for Washington on Friday in a 117-116 loss to the Hornets. the Wizards were down 107-88 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for the Wizards was the play of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 33 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis was the second-leading scorer for Washington with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Although Washington has struggled in recent games, the Wizards have played tough defense all season. Washington has held opponents to shooting just 50% on two-point attempts from the field, which is second in the NBA. The Wizards have also been the third-best defensive rebounding team in the league with 35 per outing, led by Kyle Kuzma, who grabs 6.8 per start.

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers have been on fire as of late and picked up their latest win on Friday against Milwaukee, 133-129. Davis posted a double-double on 44 points and 10 boards along with three blocks. LeBron James pitched in with another top performance on 28 points and 11 assists.

One thing that has gone well for the Lakers has been the play of Russell Westbrook off the bench. After maddening inconsistency as a starter in recent seasons, he has settled into a reserve role. Over his last six games, he has come away with 14 points, 6.5 assists and five rebounds. The veteran-laden Lakers roster has done well to hit its free throws this season, converting 80% of their 25.5 attempts per game.

