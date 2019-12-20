Wizards vs. Raptors odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 20 predictions from proven computer model

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 19-8 overall and 11-3 at home, while Washington is 8-18 overall and 4-11 on the road. The Raptors will be without both Pascal Siakam (groin) and Marc Gasol (hamstring) on Friday, leaving them suddenly shorthanded in the frontcourt. Meanwhile, the Wizards have been dealing with injury issues all season with John Wall (Achilles) still rehabbing and Rui Hachimura (groin), Thomas Bryant (foot) and Moe Wagner (ankle) all out as well. Toronto is favored by six-points in the latest Raptors vs. Wizards odds, while the over-under is set at 230. Before entering any Wizards vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Raptors vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Raptors had enough points to win and then some against Detroit on Wednesday, taking their game 112-99. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (70) and coasted to the win. Serge Ibaka had a monster game off the bench with 25 points and 13 rebounds and he'll have to play a huge rule moving forward with Siakam and Gasol both out. Kyle Lowry posted a triple-double in Toronto's victory with 20 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds and he'll undoubtedly be asked to make a larger offensive impact with Toronto losing Siakam's 25.1 points per game from its lineup.

Meanwhile, Washington fought hard in its overtime matchup against Chicago on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Washington lost to Chicago 110-109. Wizards forward Davis Bertans put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 26 points and seven rebounds. He's been absolutely scorching for the past several weeks, averaging 21.6 points per game in the month of December while shooting 49 percent from the 3-point line. Bradley Beal also had 22 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in the loss and is averaging 27.6 points and 7.0 assists per game this season.

So who wins Wizards vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Raptors vs. Wizards spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.