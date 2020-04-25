2020 NFL Draft: Bills pick A.J. Epenesa, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Bills selected Iowa edge rusher A.J. Epenesa with the No. 54 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Epenesa, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

54. Buffalo Bills: A

Chris Trapasso: Intimidating size and length. Stellar hand-work. Stud run stopper. Power player. Legit DE/DT versatility. Average athlete for DE spot. High-end athlete for DT spot. Bills needed more youth at DE.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Tyrone Crawford

Best trait: Versatility

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Iowa 6-5 1/8 275 10 1/8 34 4/8 81 2/8

Strengths

Ability to set the edge in the run game

Able to use power to set up pass-rush moves

Can play DE in 3-4 of 4-3; can also kick inside and play DT

Weaknesses

Disappears for stretches during games

Doesn't win 1-v-1s as consistently as he should

Had a poor combine -- ran slow and only 17 reps