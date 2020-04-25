2020 NFL Draft: Bills pick A.J. Epenesa, draft grade, scouting report and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Iowa edge rusher after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Bills selected Iowa edge rusher A.J. Epenesa with the No. 54 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Epenesa, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
54. Buffalo Bills: A
Chris Trapasso: Intimidating size and length. Stellar hand-work. Stud run stopper. Power player. Legit DE/DT versatility. Average athlete for DE spot. High-end athlete for DT spot. Bills needed more youth at DE.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Tyrone Crawford
Best trait: Versatility
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Iowa
Strengths
- Ability to set the edge in the run game
- Able to use power to set up pass-rush moves
- Can play DE in 3-4 of 4-3; can also kick inside and play DT
Weaknesses
- Disappears for stretches during games
- Doesn't win 1-v-1s as consistently as he should
- Had a poor combine -- ran slow and only 17 reps
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|5.04
