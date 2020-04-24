2020 NFL Draft grades: Dolphins get an 'A+' for selecting Noah Igbinoghene at No. 30 overall

Here's what you need to know about the Auburn cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Dolphins selected Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Igbinoghene, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

30. Miami Dolphins: A+

Pete Prisco: The captain of my Better-Than-Team. I think this pick is outstanding. He's a great press man guy. He tackled 10 times better than I expected from a track guy.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Dolphins could have gone with a running back here, but I suppose they'll wait until Friday to get one. As it stands, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene isn't a bad choice. He's real fast and has room to develop into a quality cornerback, but I suspect he'll get targeted a ton when he's on the field this year. He's only played cornerback for two seasons. He's not going to be on the IDP radar anytime soon, and he doesn't help the Dolphins DST much.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Xavien Howard
Best trait: Coverage ability

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Auburn5-10 3/8 1989 3/8 31 6/8 75 1/8

 Strengths  

  • Comes from a track background
  • Extremely physical throughout route
  • Solid mirroring skills, rarely out of position

Weaknesses 

  • Relatively new to the position; only played CB last two seasons
  • Can get handsy when he doesn't locate ball early
  • Instincts aren't there yet
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.481537 128n/an/a

