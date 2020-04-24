2020 NFL Draft grades: Vikings get a 'B' for selecting Jeff Gladney at No. 31 overall

The Vikings selected TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Gladney, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

31. Minnesota Vikings: B

Pete Prisco: It's a need pick, no question about it. I like the player. There are some character concerns, that's something they'll have to address. Mike Zimmer loves to draft corners. This pick makes sense.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Mike Zimmer can't help himself, can he? Another cornerback in Round 1. Jeff Gladney is a good one -- he's physical without being a big guy and he's fast. Injuries are a factor with him but he still has potential to be a starter for Minnesota in 2020. He's not a quality IDP option but he'll help the Vikings DST re-stock. They're on the cusp of being a top-12 option in Fantasy.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Cortland Finnegan

Best trait: Physicality

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan TCU 5-10 2/8 191 9 31 7/8 75 2/8

Strengths

Plays much bigger than his 5-foot-10, 191 pounds

Tenacious cover corner who is physical throughout the route

Willing tackler in run support

Weaknesses

Size could be concern if he plays outside in NFL



Needs to add weight, get stronger