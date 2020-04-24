2020 NFL Draft grades: Vikings get a 'B' for selecting Jeff Gladney at No. 31 overall
Here's what you need to know about the TCU cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Vikings selected TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Gladney, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick
31. Minnesota Vikings: B
Pete Prisco: It's a need pick, no question about it. I like the player. There are some character concerns, that's something they'll have to address. Mike Zimmer loves to draft corners. This pick makes sense.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Mike Zimmer can't help himself, can he? Another cornerback in Round 1. Jeff Gladney is a good one -- he's physical without being a big guy and he's fast. Injuries are a factor with him but he still has potential to be a starter for Minnesota in 2020. He's not a quality IDP option but he'll help the Vikings DST re-stock. They're on the cusp of being a top-12 option in Fantasy.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Cortland Finnegan
Best trait: Physicality
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|TCU
Strengths
- Plays much bigger than his 5-foot-10, 191 pounds
- Tenacious cover corner who is physical throughout the route
- Willing tackler in run support
Weaknesses
- Size could be concern if he plays outside in NFL
- Needs to add weight, get stronger
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.48
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Draft grades: Chiefs get Edwards-Helaire
Here's what you need to know about the LSU running back after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
NFL Draft trade tracker: All the details
Find out the details of every draft day trade right here
-
Draft grades: Dolphins take Igbinoghene
Here's what you need to know about the Auburn cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
Packers draft Love: Perfect landing spot
Love is the biggest boom-or-bust quarterback in this draft class; sitting behind Rodgers is...
-
Draft grades: Ravens land Queen
Here's what you need to know about the LSU linebacker after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
Draft grades: Titans take Wilson
Here's what you need to know about the Georgia tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft