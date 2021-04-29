I will start out by acknowledging this is silly. But that's alright -- suspend your disbelief for just a moment and let's talk this through. Sure, a lot of people scoff at taking astrological compatibility too seriously, but isn't it just another tool in our tool box to discuss things that won't really matter regarding QB fit?

It can't be worse than neck circumference at the very least. We're all going to be wrong on draft day and/or about several top quarterback prospects over the next few years, so let's at least have some fun with it!

I'd like to credit (blame?) NFL Network's Patrick Claybon for this idea:

All of these pairings were made using the Sun signs of the coaches and prospects below -- a part of Western astrology that use the position of the sun at birth to "place" individuals within one of the twelve zodiac signs based on constellation positioning.

According to an article from of Well and Good, water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) and earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) are considered compatible because "water nourishes earth," while air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) are compatible with fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) because "air feeds fire."

For this exercise, I also went off of my personal experiences and opinion because that feels like something a draft analyst would do.

Urban Meyer and Mac Jones

Signs: Cancer and Virgo

This may be the only piece on CBSSports.com that has the Jaguars selecting anyone who isn't named Trevor Lawrence. I tried to make Meyer and Lawrence work, but Lawrence is a Libra and it just isn't meant to be. As water and earth signs, Meyer and Mac Jones complement each other well and could see great success working together. Horoscope.com's career compatibility calculator notes that "flowing Cancer also lends a quieter, relaxed energy that can soothe the savage beast, while Virgo's incredibly strong work ethic ensures the best job possible."

Robert Saleh and Trevor Lawrence

Signs: Aquarius and Libra

Trevor Lawrence didn't fall very far, finding his most compatible coach with the Jets' Robert Saleh at No. 2. As two air signs, Saleh and Lawrence would become an unstoppable, harmonious force. Both signs love using sheer brain power to solve any issue, so this smart duo would be relentless. Aquarius are known for being strong leaders and Libras cling to their idealism, making Saleh and Lawrence the perfect pair to lead the Jets to the light.

Seeing as Lawrence is a generational talent and lauded among the likes of Peyton Manning, John Elway and Andrew Luck, I don't really think Meyer will let him fall to No. 2 despite the lack of astrological compatibility. But if the Jets hadn't upset the Rams in Week 15 ... this really could have been reality.

Kyle Shanahan and Justin Fields

Signs: Sagittarius and Pisces

I will be incredibly honest and tell you that I am a Sagittarius and my fiancé is a Pisces, so this is really a follow-your-heart decision on my part. Horoscope.com was also a fan of the match, saying: "When a Pisces and a Sagittarian come together on a project, expect a lot of dynamic action. Both are imaginative, intuitive, creative and enthusiastic about the possibilities of what can be done."

For my part on the pairing, it's mostly just me asking my partner to go get me an iced coffee every few days and he usually does it, so I'd definitely recommend.

Also, something something Justin Fields is the best fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense or whatever.

Arthur Smith and Zach Wilson

Signs: Gemini and Leo

Per my very elementary understanding of Western astrology, this may be the strongest pairing in the group! "There aren't apt to be too many challenges for this team. In fact, they may find they have too much fun with one another," Horoscope.com says of the match. Zach Wilson has been flagged as being ready to play now and Matt Ryan seems to have a lock on the Falcons' starting job through at least next two seasons based on his contract. But the dynamic Gemini and Leo coach-QB combo might be powerful enough for Atlanta to hang on to No. 4 overall and grab Ryan's successor. These air and fire signs are too compatible to ignore.