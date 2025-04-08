Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 NFL teams had a late Day 2/Day 3 grade on him over the summer but Ward made big strides last season; he's playing more from the pocket, he's getting the ball out on time, and he's doing a better job of getting through his reads. We know about the athleticism and arm strength but he's gotten better each year he's been in college, too. And after a lights-out pro day, he's solidified his spot at No. 1.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Good luck finding someone tougher than Sanders. He'll stand in the pocket and take hit (after hit after hit) to make a play downfield. He's not the athlete and doesn't have the arm strength of Cam Ward but he does a lot of things really well. I would like to see him play on time more consistently, but part of that had to do with Colorado's inconsistent offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Hunter is the best athlete -- and the best player -- in this draft class. We've had otherworldly cornerbacks and wide receivers in previous classes but he's a two-fer, able to dominate on both sides of the ball and take over games. The big question: where will the team that drafts him want him to play? And if it's, say, at cornerback, how big will be the package of offensive plays for Hunter. Because lining up for 120 snaps a game, like he's done for the Buffs, isn't sustainable in the NFL.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 4 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st TRADE! (details of the trade: Chicago gets No. 4 pick, New England gets No. 10, No. 41 and a 2026 3rd-rounder) A freakish athlete who moved from off-ball linebacker to edge rusher for the 2024 season. Carter is not Micah Parsons -- not yet, anyway -- but he's just scratching the surface on what he can do.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st My comp for Graham over the summer was Christian Wilkins and he lived up to the hype in 2024. Wherever you land, Graham is a special talent who headlines a deep defensive line class.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 McMillan is 6-foot-5 but he moves like a shifty slot receiver with the benefit of an enormous catch radius and the ability to make contested catches look easy. Think Drake London but a better athlete.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Membou is just 6-foot-3 ... and I do not care. He was one of the most reliable right tackles in college football in 2024 and while he doesn't have ideal size, based on his tape alone, he's a guy who plays right tackle until he proves he can't handle it at the next level. Worst case: you have a perennial Pro Bowl guard for the next decade.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The former UVA transfer played at Lafayette High School in Williamsburg, Virginia, the same school that produced Lawrence Taylor. Green, who weighed 251 pounds at the Senior Bowl, is incredibly explosive off the snap, plays with surprising power and consistently uses his hands well to get off blocks. He had the 1-on-1 rep of the week down in Mobile and his tape backs it up.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Banks has been my OT1 since the summer and nothing's changed. He's athletic, has good feet, plays with balance, power and uses hands well. He's better in pass protection than the run right now but it's close -- and he's only going to get better.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 10 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Campbell has been incredibly consistent throughout his LSU career. He's gotten questions about his 33-inch arm length but just as he told reporters at the combine, I'd also encourage skeptics to go watch the tape.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st This may sound rich but, at times, Barron flashes in a way that reminds me of Brian Branch; he's one of the smartest players on the field, he's always around the ball, and if you need a play, he consistently shows up. He can line up in the box, in the slot or outside, is an effective blitzer off the edge, and is an asset in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st It's hard to think Booker has flown under the radar given his physical presence and his dominating style of play, but now that we're officially in draft season, expect the Booker Train to pick up steam. He's played mostly left guard at Alabama, and his athleticism and anchor in pass protection, coupled with his earth-moving ability in the run game, at times defies the laws of physics. He's a plug-and-play starter on Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Grant is a really good athlete for his size -- and he has a knack for getting his hands up in the passing lane and knocking the ball down. He has a surprisingly quick first step, and uses his hands well to shoot gaps and be a disruptive presence in the backfield. For me he's more explosive and consistent than Kris Jenkins, his former teammate and Bengals second-rounder in '24.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Warren accounted for roughly 75% of Penn State's offense (it was closer to 50% but it sure felt like a lot more), as a receiver, passer and runner. No player has done more for his draft stock than Warren, who was a late Day 2/Day 3 pick over the summer.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Georgia has a history of producing insane athletes and Williams might end up being the best of the group. He's a first-round talent all day long, and he could end up being one of the first defenders off the board in April.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 Explosive is the best one-word description for Golden, who reminded me a lot of Jordan Addison coming out of USC. He doesn't have the biggest frame but he consistently creates separation at the top of his route, he has legit track speed (10.93 in the 100m in high school) and also has return ability. His best football is ahead of him.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Let's start with the measurables: 6-foot-3, 231 pounds, 32.5-inch arms, a 43-inch vertical and a 4.38 40 time. This is basically what it looks like when you build the perfect safety in the lab. But here's the thing: Emmanwori's game tape matches the measuring tape; he has some of the best ball skills in the class and he's just as good against the run; he can come downhill and thump the ball-carrier or carry the tight end or slot receiver in coverage, and he's an even better person.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Hairston is comfortable in both zone and man schemes. He battled through midseason shoulder injury but he's as tough as they come. A fluid mover at the top of the route, he can drive on balls in front of him. I get Devon Witherspoon vibes when I watch him.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Walker is listed as an off-ball linebacker but he can line up anywhere ... and wreak havoc from anywhere. Very interested to see how NFL teams plan to use him at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Is Jeanty a luxury pick? That depends; are Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs luxury picks? Because Jeanty is that type of impact back. He hasn't been used nearly as much in the pass game but that doesn't mean he can't do it -- just go look at his 2023 tape.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd This defensive line class is incredibly deep and in previous years Nolen probably goes off the board a little higher. Either way, he explodes off the ball while also being strong as an ox. At 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, he won't be mistaken for, say, Dexter Lawrence, but don't be fooled; he can play stout against double teams, and is quick to get off blocks and get to the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Loveland is listed at 6-5, 237 pounds, and while he runs like he's 185, he plays like he's 260. He'll run through open-field arm tackles all day long, he has an enormous catch radius, and he's a precise route runner, looking like a receiver at times in his movement skills. He's a willing blocker, but like most pass-catching tight ends coming into the league, he'll need to improve in this area.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Trey Amos CB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th Amos is a long, fast physical corner in coverage and he excels in both man and zone schemes. He doesn't panic on downfield throws because of his length and speed, and he flashes good ball skills. He will need to improve in run support but don't be surprised if he keeps rising through the pre-draft process.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 5th Revel tore his ACL in October and missed the rest of the season. But his tape is a lot of fun; his track background shows up when you watch him, as does his length. He'll play with physicality at the line in man coverage and is a fluid mover in space. He's not the shutdown corner of, say, Sauce Gardner when he came out, or as physical as Joey Porter Jr. (and maybe that's a good thing), but he's a nice mix of both in terms of size and play style.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th A San Diego State transfer where he played right tackle, Simmons was a pleasant surprise in Columbus, where he was not only installed at left tackle, but was playing at a high level before an October knee injury vs. Oregon ended his season. I thought he might return to school -- he could probably use the experience -- but instead declared for the '25 draft. And in a draft light along the offensive line, fully expect Simmons to draw some first-round consideration, even if he might need a year or two of seasoning.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Campbell is, in a word, explosive. He can rush the pass from the edge, or play off-ball linebacker and he'll look like the best player on the field from either position. He's one of the best athletes in this class, and the scary part is he's just scratching the surface; he's going to get bigger, stronger and faster -- he won't turn 21 until February.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Put aside for the moment that Starks is an elite athlete who can line up anywhere in the secondary -- he's also one of the smartest players on the field and that combination is what makes him a first-round talent.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd No one helped themselves more at the Senior Bowl than Zabel, who played primarily left tackle in 2024 for NDSU, but had experience at guard and center too. He was used solely on the interior in Mobile and he looked like a 10-year vet no matter where he lined up. Zabel stood out in the Week 1 opener against Colorado and his stock has been on the rise ever since. Talking to teams at the Senior Bowl, he may be a better leader than football player and that's saying something.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd For an edge rusher Stewart is enormous. He'll play too high at times but he can collapse the pocket with his size/power/strength. He's got a quick first step, even for his size, with the power to shoot gaps. And when the bull rush doesn't get home, his huge frame allows him to knock down passes. He has a hair-on-fire motor who consistently plays with power and athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 The numbers don't blow you away (66 catches, 771 yards) but don't be fooled; Burden is a first-round talent and game-changer with the ball in his hands. The QB play at Mizzou was inconsistent in 2024 because Brady Cook was injured for much of the season, but there's a reason he had 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine TDs in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Darius Alexander DL Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 7th Alexander had great tape for Toledo last fall, then he balled out at the Senior Bowl against some of the best players in the country, and had a solid week at the combine. He's a high-motor player who has both juice and power, consistently uses his hands well and is not only disruptive as a pass rusher but is hard to move against the run. He's improved his draft stock after the season, after the college all-star games, and now after the combine. Don't expect that trend to change in the lead up to the draft.