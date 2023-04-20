It's seven-round mock draft season, people. All 259 picks perfectly predicted. Essentially after reading this mock, you'll have no use to even watch the draft next weekend because you'll have already seen all the selections.

In all seriousness, I attempted to make this mock as "realistic" as possible with a litany of trades, highlighted by a monster at the end of the first round.

Ok, let's get to the picks!

For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)

Round 2

32. Pittsburgh Steelers - Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

33. Houston Texans - Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

34. Arizona Cardinals - Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

35. Indianapolis Colts - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

36. Los Angeles Rams - John Michael Schmitz, OC, Minnesota

37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

38. Las Vegas Raiders - Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

39. Carolina Panthers - Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

40. New Orleans Saints - Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

41. Tennessee Titans - O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

42. Green Bay Packers (mock trade with Jets) - Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

43. New York Jets - Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State

44. Atlanta Falcons - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

45. Green Bay Packers - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

46. New England Patriots - Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech

47. Washington Commanders - B.J. Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

48. Detroit Lions - Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

49. Pittsburgh Steelers - Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Steve Avila, IOL, TCU

51. Miami Dolphins - Siaka Ika, DT, Baylor

52. Cleveland Browns (mock trade with Seahawks) - Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore) - Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

54. Philadelphia Eagles (mock trade with Chargers) - Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

55. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota) - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

56. Jacksonville Jaguars - JL Skinner, S, Boise State

57. New York Giants - D.J. Turner, CB, Michigan

58. Dallas Cowboys - Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

59. Buffalo Bills - Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

60. Cincinnati Bengals - Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, USC

61. Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina) - Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

62. Philadelphia Eagles - Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

63. Denver Broncos (mock trade with Chiefs) - Clark Phillips, CB, Utah

Round 3

64. Chicago Bears - Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

65. Arizona Cardinals (mock trade with Texans) - Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

66. Arizona Cardinals - Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

67. Kansas City Chiefs (mock trade with Broncos) - A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

68. Denver Broncos - Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

69. Los Angeles Rams - Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

70. Las Vegas Raiders - Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

71. Buffalo Bills (mock trade with Saints) - Colby Wooden, DL/EDGE, Auburn

72. Tennessee Titans - Luke Wypler, OC, Ohio State

73. Houston Texans (from Cleveland) - Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

74. Seattle Seahawks (mock trade with Browns) - Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

75. Atlanta Falcons - Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

76. New England Patriots (from Carolina) - Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

77. Los Angeles Rams (from New England through Miami) - Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn

78. Los Angeles Chargers (mock trade with Packers) - Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

79. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington) - Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

80. Pittsburgh Steelers - Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

81. Detroit Lions - Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

82. New York Giants (mock trade with Buccaneers) - Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

83. Seattle Seahawks - Ja'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

84. Miami Dolphins - Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

85. Green Bay Packers (mock trade with Chargers) - Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame

86. Baltimore Ravens - Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

87. Minnesota Vikings - Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Joe Tippmann, OC, Wisconsin

89. San Francisco 49ers (mock trade with Buccaneers) - Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M

90. Dallas Cowboys - Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

91. Buffalo Bills - Warren McClendon, OT/OG, Georgia

92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (mock trade with Bengals) - D.J. Johnson, EDGE, Oregon

93. Carolina Panthers - Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston

94. Cleveland Browns (mock trade with Eagles) - Andre Carter, EDGE, Army

95. Kansas City Chiefs - Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois

96. Arizona Cardinals - Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh

97. Washington Commanders - YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville

98. Seattle Seahawks (mock trade with Browns) - Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU

99. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (mock trade with 49ers) - Tank Bigbsy, RB, Auburn

100. Las Vegas Raiders - Zach Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion

101. San Francisco 49ers - Matthew Bergeron, OT/OG, Syracuse

102. San Francisco 49ers - Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

Round 4

103. Chicago Bears - Chandler Zavala, OG, NC State

104. Houston Texans - Jaren Hall, QB, BYU

105. Arizona Cardinals - Olusegun Oluwatimi, OC, Michigan

106. Indianapolis Colts - Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri

107. New England Patriots (from Rams) - Ricky Stromberg, OC, Arkansas

108. Denver Broncos - Tyler Steen, OL, Alabama

109. New Orleans Saints (mock trade with Raiders) - Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

110. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee) - Henry To'o To'o, LB, Alabama

111. Philadelphia Eagles (mock trade with Browns) - Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

112. New York Jets - Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

113. Jacksonville Jaguars (mock trade with Falcons) - Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State

114. Carolina Panthers - Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

115. Las Vegas Raiders (mock trade with Saints) - Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah

116. Green Bay Packers - Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina

117. New England Patriots - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

118. Washington Commanders - Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

119. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit) - Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

120. Pittsburgh Steelers - Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia

121. Atlanta Falcons (mock trade with the Jaguars) - Emil Ekiyor, OL, Alabama

122. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami) - Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia

123. Seattle Seahawks - Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

124. Las Vegas Raiders - (mock trade with Ravens) - Tre Tomlinson, CB, TCU

125. Las Angeles Chargers - Trey Dean, S, Florida

126. Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota) - Demarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

127. Jacksonville Jaguars - Marte Mapu, S, Sacramento State

128. New York Giants - Rezjohn Wright, CB, Oregon State

129. Dallas Cowboys - Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

130. Baltimore Ravens (mock trade with Saints) - McClendon Curtis, OG, Chattanooga

131. Cincinnati Bengals - Rashad Torrence, S, Florida

132. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco) - Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

133. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia) - Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

134. Kansas City Chiefs - Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma

135. New England Patriots - Jordan McFadden, OL, Clemson

Round 5

136. Chicago Bears - Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee

137. Buffalo Bills (from Arizona) - Jalen Cropper-Moreno, WR, Fresno State

138. Indianapolis Colts - Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State

139. Denver Broncos - SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh

140. Cleveland Browns (from Rams) - Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

141. New Orleans Saints (mock trade with Raiders) - Payne Durham, TE, Purdue

142. Philadelphia Eagles (mock trade with Browns) - Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech

143. New York Jets - DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB

144. Las Vegas Raiders (from Atlanta) - Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky

145. Carolina Panthers - Jon Gaines, OL, UCLA

146. New Orleans Saints - Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU

147. Tennessee Titans - Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

148. Chicago Bears (from New England through Baltimore) - Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

149. Green Bay Packers - Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky

150. Washington Commanders - Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

151. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh) - Sidy Sow, OL, Eastern Michigan

152. Detroit Lions - Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Louisville

153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Isaiah Land, EDGE, Florida A&M

154. Seattle Seahawks - Andrew Vorhees, OG, USC

155. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami) - John Ojukwu, OT, Boise State

156. Los Angeles Chargers - Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina

157. Baltimore Ravens - Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss

158. Minnesota Vikings - Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

159. San Francisco 49ers (mock trade with Lions) - Braeden Daniels, OL, Utah

160. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (mock trade with Giants) - Mike Morris, EDGE, Michigan

161. Houston Texans (from Dallas) - Jarrett Patterson, OL, Notre Dame

162. Indianapolis Colts (from Buffalo) - Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford

163. Cincinnati Bengals - Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas

164. Detroit Lions (mock trade with 49ers) - Luke Schoonmaker, TE, MIchigan

165. Baltimore Ravens (mock trade with Saints) - Cory Trice, CB, Purdue

166. Kansas City Chiefs - K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson

167. Los Angeles Rams - Ali Gaye, EDGE, LSU

168. Arizona Cardinals - Karl Brooks, EDGE/DL, Bowling Green

169. Green Bay Packers (mock trade with Cowboys) - Will Mallory, TE, Miami

170. Indianapolis Colts (mock trade with Packers) - Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

171. Los Angeles Rams - Tavion Thomas, RB, Utah

172. New York Giants - Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

173. San Francisco 49ers - Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty

174. Las Vegas Raiders - Jay Ward, CB/S, LSU

175. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota

176. Indianapolis Colts - Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan

177. New England Patriots (mock trade with Rams) - Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue

Round 6

178. Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago through Miami) - Dante Stills, DT, West Virginia

179. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Houston) - Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC

180. Arizona Cardinals - Darrell Luter Jr., CB, South Alabama

181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis) - Brenton Cox, EDGE, Florida

182. Los Angeles Rams - Anthony Bradford, OG, LSU

183. Detroit Lions (from Denver) - Jalen Graham, LB, Purdue

184. Los Angeles Rams (mock trade with Patriots) - Daniel Scott, S, California

185. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Jets) - Jaxson Kirkland, OL, Washington

186. Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta) - Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

187. New England Patriots (from Carolina) - Hunter Luepke, RB, North Dakota State

188. Houston Texans (from New Orleans) - Habakkuk Baldonado, EDGE, Pittsburgh

189. Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee) - Ivan Pace, LB, Cincinnati

190. Seattle Seahawks (mock trade with Browns) - Anthony Johnson, CB, Virginia

191. Los Angeles Rams (from Green Bay) - Carter Warren, OT, Rams

192. New England Patriots - Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern

193. Washington Commanders - Thomas Incomm, EDGE, Central Michigan

194. Detroit Lions - DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama

195. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh) - Xazavian Valladay, RB, Wyoming

196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tyler Lacy, EDGE/DL, Oklahoma State

197. Miami Dolphins - Mo Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

198. Seattle Seahawks - Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland

199. New Orleans Saints (mock trade with Ravens) - Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

200. Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Shorter, WR, Florida

201. Houston Texans (from Minnesota) - Jake Moody, K, Michigan

202. Atlanta Falcons (mock trade with Jaguars) - Spencer Anderson, OG, Maryland

203. Houston Texans (from Giants) - Jadon Haselwood, WR, Arkansas

204. Las Vegas Raiders (from Cowboys) - Juice Scruggs, IOL, Penn State

205. Buffalo Bills - Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma

206. Cincinnati Bengals - Anthony Johnson, S, Iowa State

207. New York Jets (from San Francisco through Houston) - Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

208. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia) - Ryan Miller, RB/WR, Furman

209. New York Giants (from Kansas City) - Nic Jones, CB, Ball State

210. New England Patriots - Yasir Abdullah, LB/EDGE, Louisville

211. Minnesota Vikings - Shaka Heyward, LB, Duke

212. Dallas Cowboys - Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati

213. Arizona Cardinals - Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston

214. Las Vegas Raiders - Tyreque Jones, S, Boise State

215. Washington Commanders - Cam Jones, LB, Indiana

216. San Francisco 49ers - Deneric Prince, RB, Tulsa

217. Kansas City Chiefs - Tyrus Wheat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Round 7

218. Chicago Bears - Puka Nacua, WR, BYU

219. Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston through Minnesota) - Max Duggan, QB, TCU

220. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona) - Viliami Fehoko, EDGE, San Jose State

221. Indianapolis Colts - Chris Rodriguez, RB, Kentucky

222. Detroit Lions (mock trade with 49ers) - DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB

223. Los Angeles Rams - Atonio Mafi, OG, UCLA

224. Atlanta Falcons (from Las Vegas) - Nick Broeker, OL, Ole Miss

225. Atlanta Falcons - Dontay Demus, WR, Maryland

226. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina) - Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa

227. New Orleans Saints - Joey Fisher, OL, Shepherd

228. Tennessee Titans - Tiawan Mullen, CB, Indiana

229. Cleveland Browns - Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue

230. Houston Texans (from Jets through Tampa Bay) - Alex Forsyth, OC, Oregon

231. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England) - Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota

232. Green Bay Packers - Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepherd

233. Washington Commanders - Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville

234. Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh) - Jason Brownlee, WR, Southern Miss

235. Green Bay Packers (from Detroit through Rams) - Nesta Jade Silvera, DT, Arizona State

236. Indianapolis Colts (from Tampa Bay) - Jovaughn Gwyn, OG, South Carolina

237. Seattle Seahawks - Nick Herbig, EDGE, Wisconsin

238. Miami Dolphins - Henry Bainivalu, OG, Washington

239. Los Angeles Chargers - Anfernee Orji, LB, Vanderbilt

240. New York Giants (from Baltimore) - Dee Winters, LB, TCU

241. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Minnesota through Denver) - Jacob Slade, DL, Michigan State

242. Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville) - Antoine Green, WR, North Carolina

243. New York Giants - Arquon Bush, CB, Cincinnati

244. Dallas Cowboys - Tashawn Manning, OG, Kentucky

245. Los Angeles Rams (mock trade with Patriots) - Connor Galvin, OT, Baylor

246. Cincinnati Bengals - Cameron Brown, CB, Ohio State

247. San Francisco 49ers - Xavier Henderson, S, Michigan State

248. Philadelphia Eagles - Starling Thomas, CB, UAB

249. Kansas City Chiefs - Derius Davis, WR, TCU

250. Kansas City Chiefs - Marshon Ford, TE, Louisville

251. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Rams) - Blake Whiteheart, TE, Wake Forest

252. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford

253. San Francisco 49ers - Earl Bostick, OT, Kansas

254. New York Giants - Chamarri Conner, S, Virginia Tech

255. San Francisco 49ers - Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern

256. Green Bay Packers - Cory Durden, DT, NC State

257. New Orleans Saints - Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest

258. Chicago Bears - Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan

259. Houston Texans - Byron Young, DT, Alabama