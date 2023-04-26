From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st I'm not buying the betting market Reddit user SaleEvermore42069 steam on Will Levis going No. 1, although if the Panthers took him it wouldn't be THAT insane. I'll stick with Bryce Young first overall here personally.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st This pick could be ANYTHING. Probably not C.J. Stroud, if only because he's repped by the same agent as Deshaun Watson, but I wouldn't completely rule it out either. Will Levis is in play and so are both the edge rushers or even Jalen Carter (in my opinion). I'm going to go with Anderson here.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cardinals would love to trade out of this spot! If you don't believe me, just ask them -- six different teams apparently put in offers to get them to move down. It's much harder to trade down on the clock from a top-five spot because of the price working both ways, so Arizona stands pat and surprises everyone by taking an offensive lineman.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Chris Ballard loved the buzz building up on Will Levis and C.J. Stroud so he can grab a guy who provides upside and could be utilized in a run-heavy, power QB run approach that Shane Steichen emphasized in Philadelphia with Jalen Hurts. Richardson's upside is immense, and this is a boom or bust pick. Maybe Ballard is just tired of Jim Irsay holding the QB position over his head and is gonna go for broke.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Could have easily made Jalen Carter the pick here, but Seattle prefers the edge rusher and Tyree Wilson is just their type of athletically gifted upside freak, especially with Richardson off the board.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Really wanted to go Bijan here, but Witherspoon fits what the Lions need and want so well. Dude would fit in perfectly with their blue-collar defensive approach.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st People forget, but Josh McDaniels' VERY FIRST DRAFT PICK with the Broncos was Knowshon Moreno. Now, one could argue he hopefully learned his lesson there. But with Josh Jacobs on the tag and presumably leaving and not a whole lot else behind him, let's get weird early by having the Raiders surprise with a top-tier player in the draft and a running back in the top 10. Al Davis would be so proud.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons fortified their defensive backfield by snagging former top-three pick Jeff Okudah from Detroit, but their desire to add to the position only speaks to the likelihood of attacking it in the draft.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Hard to see Carter making it past Chicago where Ryan Poles will get BOFFO grades for his decision-making if he moves from No. 1 to No. 9, adds D.J. Moore and several choice draft picks AND gets Jalen Carter. You can already here the sad, loud contingent of Bears homers (and you know you are) celebrating this as the Bears being back permanently as if they've been here since the second Mike Ditka left outside the fluke Grossman season. But seriously, this would be a home run pick.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st People hate Drew Sanders, BUT WATCH HIM PLAY FOLKS. The Eagles can afford to be a little more patient with someone who could turn into a pass-rushing monster down the line.

Round 1 - Pick 11 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans have TWO quarterbacks to choose from (everyone pipe down, Justin Fields fell to 11 two years ago and Patrick Mahomes went 10th overall, this is totally normal) and opt to go with the accurate prospect from Mike Vrabel's alma mater. One note here: if the Titans *can* draft Stroud and pass on him, knowing Vrabel's connections, that's a massive red flag.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th What? I told you in the headline the Texans would draft Will Levis. 😶‍🌫️

From From New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 13 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd There is no way you can't convince me the Packers will use this pick to do anything other than shove the first-round wide receiver narrative in Aaron Rodgers face, especially after flipping with the Jets on this pick. With Christian Watson already in the fold, the Packers' needs at wide receiver fit this class nicely.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Patriots are the biggest enigma in the league. If Bill Belichick wasn't running this team, we would have major questions about the roster. Vegas has already spoken, making them 10-1 to win the AFC East, by far the biggest number in the division.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 15 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets are going to make their pick with Aaron Rodgers in mind as well and land themselves more help on the offensive line as they shove all in on 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Cornerback feels good/correct/adequate for the Commanders, and a local product works nicely. This team will not rock the boat during the draft amid a $6 billion sale -- that's my very strong guesstimate.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th It just kind of feels right, I guess? The Steelers could go in a bunch of different directions, but I like the alum/parental angle here.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 18 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd The Chiefs and Zay Flowers go together like lamb and tunafish. Perhaps you prefer spaghetti and meatball? Either way, Andy Reid/Brett Veach aren't scared to move up for someone they like.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bucs are a hard team to figure out because of their needs and roster status, the latter being mixed with the state of the NFC South. I think they just keep adding to the roster and hope they pop a draft class and steal the division.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 5th Anthony Richardson makes a world of sense for Seattle, but he wasn't there. You know who makes MORE sense? Leadership dude later in the first round with a perfect Geno Smith contract setup. This is tall Russ 2.0.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 176 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 7th Do not sleep on where the Chargers are at wide receiver right now with respect to these contracts -- they need more bodies there, and GM Tom Telesco isn't scared to dip into the UT talent pool.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Ravens are uniquely positioned here because they badly need to keep getting Lamar Jackson wide receiver help. Not because he needs it -- he does -- but because it will incentivize the expediting of a long-term deal. Johnston plus Odell Beckham plus Rashod Bateman is kind of fun, right? Plus, new OC Todd Monken has watched a ton of TCU tape....

Round 1 - Pick 23 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th I'd be willing to wager substantially that this first Vikings pick is a defensive player from either Clemson or Georgia.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The Jags signed Cam Robinson to a "long-term deal," but he is basically going to be cut after this year. If Walker Little progresses, he moves to left tackle while Wright slides in on the right side. Feels very Trent Baalke.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Giants leaning into helping Daniel Jones makes way too much sense.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st This feels like such a perfect fit for the Cowboys and everything they need and want from a player and prospect. Assuming they're not too low to get him, this is the one team/player match I would lock in outside No. 1 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Will McDonald IV EDGE Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 239 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 10th The Bills draft defense in the first round under Sean McDermott, and I'm not sure why that would change. If someone tells you they have too many edge rushers, just say look them in the eye and say "13 seconds."

Round 1 - Pick 28 Joe Tippmann IOL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 4th A tight end was tempting here to troll John Breech, but instead let's give the Bengals a starting center of the future for Joe Burrow. Ted Karras was born in 1993, so let's not act like he's young folks.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 29 Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 166 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Ballhawk who fits the bill for Mickey Loomis.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th The Eagles like to load up a year early, so we'll have them grab some OL help ahead of time. If this OL prospect is 10% as good as their current right tackle, they'd sign in blood and/or melted American cheese.