Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.90 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Jauan Jennings

Summary:

Grant DuBose is a big body, well proportioned and gets off line of scrimmage with some juice. He snatches the ball out of the air and is really good in space; he can make defenders miss in small areas. He's more of a WR/TE hybrid, and maybe that's his role going forward.

Strengths:

Big body, well proportioned

Gets off line of scrimmage with a little pop

Shifty at the stem on in-breaking routes, creating separation vs. man

Weaknesses: