Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.90 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Jauan Jennings

Summary:

Grant DuBose is a big body, well proportioned and gets off line of scrimmage with some juice. He snatches the ball out of the air and is really good in space; he can make defenders miss in small areas. He's more of a WR/TE hybrid, and maybe that's his role going forward.

Strengths:

  • Big body, well proportioned
  • Gets off line of scrimmage with a little pop
  • Shifty at the stem on in-breaking routes, creating separation vs. man

Weaknesses:

  • Better in short areas than as a deep threat; doesn't look to have the speed to consistently create separation on vertical routes
  • Struggled to create separation vs. South Carolina's Cam Smith in matchups on vertical routes
  • Can sometimes try to do too much to get off LOS and end up spinning his wheels