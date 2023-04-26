Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 67.90 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Jauan Jennings
Summary:
Grant DuBose is a big body, well proportioned and gets off line of scrimmage with some juice. He snatches the ball out of the air and is really good in space; he can make defenders miss in small areas. He's more of a WR/TE hybrid, and maybe that's his role going forward.
Strengths:
- Big body, well proportioned
- Gets off line of scrimmage with a little pop
- Shifty at the stem on in-breaking routes, creating separation vs. man
Weaknesses:
- Better in short areas than as a deep threat; doesn't look to have the speed to consistently create separation on vertical routes
- Struggled to create separation vs. South Carolina's Cam Smith in matchups on vertical routes
- Can sometimes try to do too much to get off LOS and end up spinning his wheels