Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.18 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Dri Archer
Strengths:
Twitchy athlete with high-level balance who ran a 4.37 40-yard dash. Asset on the perimeter in the passing game because he can get to the edge. Makes defenders miss in space.
Weaknesses:
Undersized and can get thrown around at times. Not a between-the-tackles runner, and his 3.9 yards per carry in 2021 was a career low. More complementary player than feature back.
Accolades:
- T-first among RBs with 4.37 40-yard dash at combine
- 2021: Honorable mention All-Big Ten