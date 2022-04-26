Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.18 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Dri Archer

Strengths:

Twitchy athlete with high-level balance who ran a 4.37 40-yard dash. Asset on the perimeter in the passing game because he can get to the edge. Makes defenders miss in space.

Weaknesses:

Undersized and can get thrown around at times. Not a between-the-tackles runner, and his 3.9 yards per carry in 2021 was a career low. More complementary player than feature back.

Accolades: