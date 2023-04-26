Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 59.63 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Nelson Spruce

Summary:

Jalen Brooks is a bigger wide receiver who has the size and willingness to be an effective blocker in space. He has below-average top-end speed and burst. Production in college has been limited. Brooks sinks his hips and flattens routes across the field, but more physical defensive backs can re-route him.

Strengths:

Square blocker in space, has the size to be effective

Sinks his hips and flattens routes across the field

Weaknesses: