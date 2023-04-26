Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 59.63 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Nelson Spruce
Summary:
Jalen Brooks is a bigger wide receiver who has the size and willingness to be an effective blocker in space. He has below-average top-end speed and burst. Production in college has been limited. Brooks sinks his hips and flattens routes across the field, but more physical defensive backs can re-route him.
Strengths:
- Square blocker in space, has the size to be effective
- Sinks his hips and flattens routes across the field
Weaknesses:
- More physical defensive backs can re-route him
- Footwork off the snap needs to improve
- Below-average top-end speed and burst
- Limited production in college