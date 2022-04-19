Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.61 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Dazz Newsome

Strengths:

Gadgety, jet sweep type with a unique style. Small but plays bigger due to his demeanor on the field. Flashes of high-level burst and speed on screens and gadget plays. Natural hands catcher but has a tiny catch radius. Can be a niche asset to an offense because there's not only plus athleticism with the ball in his hands but legitimate contact balance and some power to his game.

Weaknesses:

Much more explosive and twitchy with the ball in his hands than when running routes, where he almost looks slow and robotic.

Accolades: