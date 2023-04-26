Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.91 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Derrick Moncrief

Summary:

Latavious Brini is a sub-package defender who can play down in the box or drop in coverage. He had poor ball production and needs to do a better job of tracking the ball downfield. According to TruMedia, he had a 10.5% missed tackle rate last season. Brini is handsy downfield in coverage. He shows good burst, but only has average top-end speed.

Strengths:

Great size for the position

Versatility to play the nickle in coverage and down in the box

Good burst

Weaknesses: