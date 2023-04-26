Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.91 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Derrick Moncrief
Summary:
Latavious Brini is a sub-package defender who can play down in the box or drop in coverage. He had poor ball production and needs to do a better job of tracking the ball downfield. According to TruMedia, he had a 10.5% missed tackle rate last season. Brini is handsy downfield in coverage. He shows good burst, but only has average top-end speed.
Strengths:
- Great size for the position
- Versatility to play the nickle in coverage and down in the box
- Good burst
Weaknesses:
- Handsy downfield in coverage
- Poor ball skills and production
- Poor job of tracking the ball downfield