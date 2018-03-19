Player Blurb: Dante Pettis, WR, Washington

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Elite hip fluidity and change-of-direction skills. Much quicker than fast. Open-field proficiency evidenced with his historic production as a returner. Good hands. Very thin framed. Physical corners will give him problems. Solid WR2 in NFL.

College Recap:

The son of an MLB player, Pettis was recruited out of JSerra Catholic in san Clemente, Calif. He played in 13 games as a true freshman, catching 17 passes but doing most of his damage on punt returns, where he managed 288 return yards and a touchdown on 28 tries. After a solid sophomore season, Pettis exploded as a receiver in 2016, when he caught 53 passes for 822 yards and 15 touchdowns, the third-highest total in school history. Pettis was a consensus first-team All-American in his senior season thanks to setting an NCAA record with nine career punt returns for touchdowns, including four in 2017. That included punt return TDs in three straight games, which is tied for an NCAA record. As a receiver, Pettis caught a career-high 63 passes for 761 yards and seven touchdowns. He was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the nation's most versatile player, but lost out to Saquon Barkley. --R.J. White