Player Blurb: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Highly athletic off-ball linebacker who's proficient in coverage and can get sideline-to-sideline against the run. Some shedding ability but wins with his quickness and explosion. New-age linebacker.

College Recap:

Recruited out of Lake View, SC in 2013, Leonard totaled 156 tackles in his first two seasons, racking up five sacks in each with a total of three forced fumbled and two interceptions in that span. He equaled those turnover numbers as a junior in 2016 while finishing near the top of the NCAA with 112 total tackles. He also added two sacks to his impressive senior season.

Leonard saved his best for last, as he posted career highs in total tackles (113) and sacks (eight) as a senior while picking off two more passes and forcing one fumble. His 73 solo tackles in 2017 put him in the top 10 in the nation, and 4.5 of his sacks came in his final two games. -- R.J. White