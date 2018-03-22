Player Blurb: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State
NFL Draft analysis for Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Highly athletic off-ball linebacker who's proficient in coverage and can get sideline-to-sideline against the run. Some shedding ability but wins with his quickness and explosion. New-age linebacker.
College Recap:
Recruited out of Lake View, SC in 2013, Leonard totaled 156 tackles in his first two seasons, racking up five sacks in each with a total of three forced fumbled and two interceptions in that span. He equaled those turnover numbers as a junior in 2016 while finishing near the top of the NCAA with 112 total tackles. He also added two sacks to his impressive senior season.
Leonard saved his best for last, as he posted career highs in total tackles (113) and sacks (eight) as a senior while picking off two more passes and forcing one fumble. His 73 solo tackles in 2017 put him in the top 10 in the nation, and 4.5 of his sacks came in his final two games. -- R.J. White
-
Darnold thrives in the rain at pro day
The highly touted quarterback handled himself very well in the rain at his pro day in Los...
-
Draft: Ranking the edge-rushers' skills
This is the seventh installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...
-
Mock Draft: Giants trade twice, take QB
The Bills make a big move to get to No. 2, and the Giants hop back into the top 10 after moving...
-
Draft Top 50: QBs under the microscope
Let's examine how the top signal-caller prospects thrive and pinpoint their clear-cut flaw...
-
Mock Draft: After trade, Jets nab Rosen
After Gang Green's aggressive trade up with the Colts, the quarterbacks fly off the board...
-
How free agency has impacted draft plans
An avalanche of free-agent signings around the league has altered draft plans for most tea...