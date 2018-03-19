Player Blurb: Justin Lawler, DE, SMU

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Old-school defensive end with NFL-level size and weight. When given the opportunity on the outside, Lawler display impressive bend aroudn the edge for a bigger defensive end and uses his well-built arms to his advantage against longer offensive linemen. High-motor player who'll run-and-chase from the backside on run plays. Overachiever.

College Recap:

A two-star recruit out of Pottsboro, Texas, Justin Lawler took a redshirt year to start his transformation from a skinny, 6-5, 220-pound lineman to a 6-4, 260-pound man at defensive end. Lawler started the last 37 games of his SMU career after playing in his first 12. Lawler led the team in tackles with 64 in 2015 and ranked second on the team in 2016 with 65 tackles. He finished as a first-team All-American Athletic Conference member in 2016. After racking up plenty of preseason accolades, Lawler notched 74 tackles as he switched to the strongside of SMU's defense. Lawler was a monster in almost every game, notching 15.5 tackles for loss and added 9.5 sacks. Lawler is a high-motor, high-character prospect that will be a versatile addition and solid special teams contributor to any team. - Billy Embody, PonyStampede.com