Player Blurb: Kemoko Turay, OLB, Rutgers

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Rare moments of first-round ability as an edge-rusher. Burst, sustained speed, hand usage etc. At times, amazing physical talent to flatten to the quarterback. The entire package doesn't appear often, as he mainly plays high and, somehow, looks stiff.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Newark, NJ, Turay exploded onto the season as a redshirt freshman, racking up 24 tackles (eight for loss) with 7.5 sacks despite not making any starts. He had just 12 total tackles and four sacks over the next two seasons, but also had an interception, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery for a touchdown as a sophomore.

Turay made nine starts at defensive end while playing all 12 games as a senior, and the increased playing time lead to a career-best 60 total tackles (six for loss) with three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one pass defensed. Turay closed out his collegiate career by recording 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks against Michigan State. -- R.J. White