Player Blurb: Robert Foster, WR, Alabama

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Good height, lanky build. Desired agility for the wideout spot. Lacking downfield speed. Physical corners get into his frame and control him easily. Limited production in college. Late-rounder.

College Recap:

A five-star recruit from Monaca, Pa., Robert Foster was one of six five-star prospects to sign with the Tide in 2013. After redshirting his first year on campus, the now 6-foot-2, 194-pound wide receiver saw action in nine games while recording six catches for 44 yards and one solo tackle on special teams. As a redshirt sophomore in 2015, Foster stepped into a starting role to begin the season, but a shoulder injury ended the strong start to his campaign three games into it. Returning from injury, Foster never found his footing in offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin’s last season — he only caught five balls for 55 yards as a redshirt junior in 2016. Despite considering a transfer, Foster returned to Tuscaloosa for a final season in 2017. And for a second time in his career, he was a starter. The Central Valley (Pa.) High School product recorded 14 catches for 174 yards and a touchdown on the season, and he flashed his elite speed after the catch during a 52-yard score against Colorado State. Foster also rushed once for 12 yards and caught at least one pass in nine of the Crimson Tide’s 14 games during his redshirt senior season. Like Alabama defensive backs Anthony Averett and Tony Brown, Foster should be one of the fastest overall players at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. - Charlie Potter, BamaOnLine