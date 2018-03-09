Player Blurb: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Rare flexion and smoothness as an athlete, particularly for a running back his size. Some cuts are remiscient of Barry Sanders. Has elite downfield speed to hit home runs. Best on the outside though he's not terrible between the tackles. Has plenty of power too. Dynamic running back prospect.

College Recap:

One of the greatest players ever to don a Penn State uniform began as a 247Sports Composite four-star Pennsylvania recruit once committed to Rutgers. As a freshman, Barkley quickly took over the starting job and rushed to a 1,000-yard season. The following year, he became the centerpiece of the Nittany Lions' attack and amassed nearly 1,900 yards of total offense and 20 touchdowns. Barkley's punctuation mark was an all-time great 79-yard touchdown run in the Rose Bowl, widely regarded as one of the best plays in the game's 104-year history.

Now chasing the Heisman trophy, Barkley added kick return duties to his plate and brought two kickoffs back for touchdowns in 2017. While teams loaded up against the run, Barkley still churned out a 5.9 yards-per-carry average and nine touchdowns on top of 54 catches and three receiving touchdowns. He finished his career with dozens of program records and multiple first-team All-American selections. Barkley declared for the draft on New Year's Eve, one day after a 175-yard and two-touchdown performance in the Fiesta Bowl. - Andrew Callahan, Lions247