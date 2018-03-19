Player Blurb: Shaun Dion Hamilton, ILB, Alabama

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Not your classic Alabama linebacker. Smaller and wins with burst and quickness to the football and athleticism in coverage. Can avoid blocks efficiently and still meet running back in the hole. Very physical against blockers. Closing speed to the outside is above-average. If healthy, quality mid-to-late rounder.

College Recap:

A 4-star recruit out of Montgomery, Ala., Shaun Dion Hamilton started his career at Alabama as a defensive reserve and special teams starter, appearing in all 14 games in 2014. But he made the massive jump to the linebacker rotation as a sophomore in 2015, starting five games at inside linebacker and recording 24 more tackles. He assumed a full-time starting role in 2016 beside Butkus Award winner Reuben Foster and blossomed into a play caller in the middle of the defense. His junior season, however, was cut short in the SEC Championship Game when the 6-foot, 235-pound defender tore his ACL. Before his injury, Hamilton ranked third on the team in tackles with 64, including nine tackles for loss. Hamilton entered the 2017 campaign as the unquestioned signal caller of the defense and was the glue that kept it together in the early goings after Alabama saw several other linebackers sustain injuries. He registered 40 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in eight and a half games played before a fractured patella ended his college career. It was the second season-ending injury in as many years for Hamilton, but luckily, it’s something he has fully recovered from and won’t hold him back from training for the next level. The 4-year contributor ended his UA career with 134 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and two interceptions. - Charlie Potter, BamaOnLine