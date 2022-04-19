Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 64.39 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Darnay Holmes
Strengths:
Versatile. Can thrive in man or zone. Aggression is the name of the game for him. Plays the football very assertively in the air. Flashes s a blitzer.
Weaknesses:
Backpedal is noticeably awkward. Overall downfield speed is lacking. Often baited my misdirection or play-action, leading to big plays.
Accolades:
- 2017: USA Today/ESPN Freshman All-American (Memphis)
- 2018: Second-team American Athletic Conference (Memphis)