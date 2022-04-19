Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 64.39 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Darnay Holmes

Strengths:

Versatile. Can thrive in man or zone. Aggression is the name of the game for him. Plays the football very assertively in the air. Flashes s a blitzer.

Weaknesses:

Backpedal is noticeably awkward. Overall downfield speed is lacking. Often baited my misdirection or play-action, leading to big plays.

Accolades: