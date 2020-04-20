When is the 2020 NFL Draft: Streaming, mock drafts, TV schedule, start times, how to watch live coverage
Everything you need to know to tune in for this year's virtual event
For the first time ever, this Thursday, the 2020 NFL Draft will begin as part of a completely virtual event. Originally planned to take place in Vegas, the NFL his shifted said plan due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fear not -- your team will still be making all of their picks over a three-day span. As commissioner Roger Goodell has insisted repeatedly, the show will, in fact, go on.
So when, exactly, does the 2020 NFL Draft take place? And how long does it last? And where can you watch it? We're so glad you asked. Let's review everything you need to know about the upcoming rookie showcase right here:
When is the 2020 NFL Draft?
This year's draft starts on Thursday, April 23, and runs through Saturday, April 25.
The entire weekend schedule is as follows (Eastern time):
Thursday, April 23: Round 1 (8 p.m.)
Friday, April 24: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)
Saturday, April 25: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)
Where is the 2020 NFL Draft?
For the first time ever, this year's draft will be held exclusively online. Due to local and national restrictions stemming from the pandemic, the planned physical Las Vegas location was scrapped in favor of a remote, virtual selection process that will see all 32 NFL teams operating from their homes. Commissioner Goodell is set to announce picks from his home in New York.
After 50 straight years in New York City, where it was most recently held at Radio City Music Hall, the draft has been physically held in Chicago (Auditorium Theatre), Philadelphia (Museum of Art), Arlington (AT&T Stadium) and Nashville (Lower Broadway) since 2015.
How do I watch the draft?
Here are all your options to catch the draft on TV or via live stream:
Thursday: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
Friday: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
Saturday: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
You can also catch live coverage on CBS Sports HQ and CBSSports.com, where we'll accompany our draft trackers with grades on each and every pick as they're made.
Live coverage: CBS Sports HQ
Radio coverage: SiriusXM, Westwood One, ESPN Radio
Mock drafts
If you want the best of the best draft projections, don't miss our dozens of mocks at CBSSports.com, including R.J. White's seven-round monster featuring 18 projected trades and team-by-team analysis. Want a two-round prediction, with some surprise QB selections? Want analysis of CBS Sports HQ's live mock draft, with all 32 teams represented by different "GMs?" You can find it all right here at CBSSports.com.
Where can I find more info on the draft?
CBSSports.com has all the latest on draft news and rumors leading up to, during and after the actual event. Keep it locked here and on our Draft page for 24/7 coverage.
