2019 NFL Draft: Top QB prospect Dwayne Haskins will reportedly throw at the combine

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins will throw at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. This latest development comes days after Oklahoma's Kyler Murrary said he has yet to commit to working out. Haskins had previously indicated that he would do drills at the combine and now it sounds like he'll be throwing too.

Haskins heads to Indy as our No. 1 quarterback, just ahead of Murray, and he has a chance to solidify that standing with a strong showing.

The Giants are the favorites to draft a quarterback in April; they have the No. 6 pick -- and the five teams in front of them don't need a franchise passer -- Eli Manning is 38 and has one more year left on his deal, and Haskins is a traditional pocket passer who could seamlessly transition into New York's offense.

(While we like Haskins a lot, and he's the safe pick, we'd still love to see the Giants draft Murray; imagine that offense with Murray under center, Saquon Barkley in the backfield, and Odell Beckham and Evan Engram running routes. Wow.)

Other teams that are in obvious need of a quarterback: The Jaguars (No. 7 pick), the Broncos (No. 10), the Dolphins (No. 13) and the Redskins (No. 15). Dark horse candidates always include the Patriots (No. 32) and perhaps even the Saints, who don't have a 2019 pick in Round 1 (they traded up last year for Marcus Davenport), Round 3 (traded for Teddy Bridgewater) or Round 4 (traded for Eli Apple), but do have plenty of 2020 draft capital.

Put another way: Demand is outstripping supply, which means that, in addition to Haskins and Murray, expect Missouri's Drew Lock and Duke's Daniel Jones to continue to make their cases for first-round consideration.