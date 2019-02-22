2019 NFL Draft: Top QB prospect Dwayne Haskins will reportedly throw at the combine
Haskins is coming off an impressive season at Ohio State where he completed 70 percent of his passes and tossed 50 TDs
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins will throw at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. This latest development comes days after Oklahoma's Kyler Murrary said he has yet to commit to working out. Haskins had previously indicated that he would do drills at the combine and now it sounds like he'll be throwing too.
Haskins heads to Indy as our No. 1 quarterback, just ahead of Murray, and he has a chance to solidify that standing with a strong showing.
The Giants are the favorites to draft a quarterback in April; they have the No. 6 pick -- and the five teams in front of them don't need a franchise passer -- Eli Manning is 38 and has one more year left on his deal, and Haskins is a traditional pocket passer who could seamlessly transition into New York's offense.
(While we like Haskins a lot, and he's the safe pick, we'd still love to see the Giants draft Murray; imagine that offense with Murray under center, Saquon Barkley in the backfield, and Odell Beckham and Evan Engram running routes. Wow.)
Other teams that are in obvious need of a quarterback: The Jaguars (No. 7 pick), the Broncos (No. 10), the Dolphins (No. 13) and the Redskins (No. 15). Dark horse candidates always include the Patriots (No. 32) and perhaps even the Saints, who don't have a 2019 pick in Round 1 (they traded up last year for Marcus Davenport), Round 3 (traded for Teddy Bridgewater) or Round 4 (traded for Eli Apple), but do have plenty of 2020 draft capital.
Put another way: Demand is outstripping supply, which means that, in addition to Haskins and Murray, expect Missouri's Drew Lock and Duke's Daniel Jones to continue to make their cases for first-round consideration.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mock Draft: Jets trade back, land top TE
The Redskins trade up with the Jets and draft Kyler Murray, while Eli Manning becomes Haskins'...
-
Fulgham talks combine, walking on at ODU
Fulgham caught touchdown passes in nine straight games last season for ODU
-
Calvin Johnson set to sell medical pot
Johnson and his wife, Brittney, have the preliminary OK from Michigan's licensing board
-
Bengals hire Lou Anarumo as new DC
Taylor and Anarumo worked together for four seasons in Miami
-
Podcast: Talking Bell, Brown, combine
Brady Quinn and Will Brinson break down the latest news and notes around the NFL
-
Le'Veon reportedly gained 35 pounds
Bell sat out all of last season and apparently put on some weight while he did, but his trainer...