All throughout the 2021 football season, the talk was that this year's draft class featured one of the weakest crops of quarterbacks in recent memory. On Thursday night, that talk seemingly proved itself out.

For the first time since 2013, there was not a single quarterback selected among the top 10 picks. Instead, the Jacksonville Jaguars made Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker the No. 1 overall selection, and the rest of the top 10 went No. 2) Aidan Hutchinson (edge rusher) to the Lions; No. 3) cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to the Texans; No. 4) cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner to the Jets; No. 5) edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux to the Giants; No. 6) offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu to the Panthers; No. 7) offensive lineman Evan Neal to the Giants; No. 8) wide receiver Drake London to the Falcons; No. 9) offensive lineman Charles Cross to the Seahawks; No. 10) wide receiver Garrett Wilson to the Jets (you can check out our draft tracker with every pick and grades here).

Back in 2013, the first passer did not come off the board until the No. 16 pick, which the Buffalo Bills acquired via a trade-down from No. 8 with the then-St. Louis Rams. They took Florida State's E.J. Manuel with that pick. Manuel lasted through his rookie contract in Buffalo, but started only 17 games, going 6-11 with a 58.3 completion percentage and 6.4 yards per attempt average, while throwing for only 19 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The top 10 picks in that 2013 class included five offensive linemen (three tackles and two guards), including No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher. It was rounded out by three edge rushers, a wide receiver, and a cornerback. Among that group, only three players (Fisher, Lane Johnson, and Ezekiel Ansah) developed into long-term starters. Certainly, this year's group of teams picking in the top 10 is hoping to have a better hit rate among their selections.