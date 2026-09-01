He's back. Aaron Donald is officially returning after two years of retirement to complete the Rams' super team, which includes Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald, Trent McDuffie and more, with Sean McVay at the controls.

What about the dynamic duo of Donald and Garrett, then? If super teams don't usually live up to the hype, what about a super duo? These are two of the best defensive players of all time. They are the first pair of teammates with multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards in NFL history. Yet, we don't know if they are joining forces at the height of their powers. I assume Garrett will be a monster this year, but is Donald going to be the same game wrecker at age 35 after two years out of the league?

It's fun to dream, but probably premature to put them in the same company of some of the best defensive pairs (Ray Lewis/Ed Reed, Lawrence Taylor/Carl Banks, Warren Sapp/Derrick Brooks) or defensive line duos (Alan Page/Carl Eller, Merlin Olsen/Deacon Jones, Richard Dent/Dan Hampton) of all time. If they played together for a while in their prime, sure. But they haven't even taken a snap together.

There's no denying this is maybe the most decorated duo ever on paper, though. So instead of comparing them to the duos above, pairs that were teammates for extended periods in their primes (Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne come to mind) or two ships passing in the night (Steve Young didn't become "Steve Young" until Joe Montana was out of the picture), I scoured league history for superstars joining forces later in their careers.

I like to call them super duos. They have a checkered history and can provide a picture of some potential outcomes for Donald and Garrett.

DL Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett (2026 Rams)

Credentials Entering 2026

Most DPOY by duo all-time (5: Garrett 2, Donald 3)

Most first-team All-Pro selections (13) by defensive duo at same position (DL)

Let's start with the reason we are talking about this in the first place. The numbers surrounding Donald and Garrett are mind-blowing. Collectively, they have the most first-team All-Pro selections (13) by a defensive line duo ever (entering a season). The last DL duo with at least five All-Pro selections each was Alan Page and Carl Eller, who made up half of the "Purple People Eaters" on the 1978 Vikings.

They are the first duo to enter a season with 100+ career sacks each since Derrick Thomas and Leslie O'Neal for the 1999 Chiefs.

Donald averages the most sacks per game (0.72) by a defensive tackle all-time and has the most sacks in a season by a DT (20.5), while Garrett averages the most sacks per game (0.94) in NFL history (at any position) and is coming off a single-season record total (23.0) in 2025.

The ceiling is out of this world. They could replicate a season from any of the best DL duos ever, or perhaps become the first tandem in league history to combine for 40+ sacks in a season. Or, maybe Garrett gets hurt or Donald proves to be a step slower.

WR Mike Evans and Julio Jones (2022 Buccaneers)

Credentials Entering 2022

Julio Jones: 7x Pro Bowler and 13,330 rec yards

Mike Evans: 1,000+ rec yds in each of 1st eight seasons

What They Did

Buccaneers lost in Wildcard round

Mike Evans: 1,124 rec yds | Julio Jones: 299 rec yds in 10 games

Julio Jones and Mike Evans are a cautionary tale. Jones signed with the Buccaneers during training camp in 2022 after one season with the Titans where he had 434 receiving yards in 10 games. His prime was already over, so this came with less fanfare, but the name still had some value next to another future Hall of Famer in Mike Evans. Jones' decline continued as he didn't even eclipse 300 yards in his only season with Tampa Bay, who went one-and-done in the playoffs.

DL Aaron Donald and Von Miller (2021 Rams)

Credentials Entering 2021

Aaron Donald: 6x first-team All-Pro, 3x DPOY, 85.5 career sacks

Von Miller: 8x Pro Bowl, 3x first-team All-Pro, Super Bowl MVP, 110.5 career sacks

What They Did

Rams won Super Bowl (Aaron Donald game-winning play)

19.0 combined sacks in 12 games together (4.0 in Super Bowl)

This is the closest example, in my opinion, and probably a good test case for what the Rams can get out of Donald and Garrett. We've already seen Donald pair up with a beast off the edge. Von Miller was a three-time first-team All-Pro and Super Bowl MVP with over 100 career sacks when he was traded to the Rams at the deadline in 2021. Donald and Miller combined for 19.0 sacks in 12 games together after Miller's midyear debut, including 4.0 in the Super Bowl (where Donald had the game-sealing play). Los Angeles would obviously be thrilled to get this type of production from their new super duo as the season progresses.

WR Terrell Owens and Chad Johnson (2010 Bengals)

Credentials Entering 2010

Terrell Owens: 5x first-team All-Pro | 14,951 rec yards, 144 rec TD

Chad Johnson: 2x first-team All-Pro | 9,952 rec yards

What They Did

Bengals went 4-12 (even with Carson Palmer at QB)

Terrell Owens: 983 rec yds, 9 TD (last NFL season)

Chad Johnson: 831 rec yds, 4 TD (last season with Bengals)

Terrell Owens and Chad Johnson were a reality show's dream (maybe not an offensive coordinator's) when they joined forces on the 2010 Bengals. Owens was near the end of his decorated career at age 37 and coming off 829 yards in 2009 with Buffalo. Johnson (who went by Ochocinco at the time) was 32 and coming off a seventh career 1,000-yard season. The show-stopping duo didn't produce many fireworks in Owens' last NFL season and Johnson's last in a Bengals uniform. The Bengals were awful (4-12 with Carson Palmer at quarterback), Owens had a quiet 983 receiving yards (222 in one game) and Johnson also fell below 1,000 yards.

LB Zach Thomas and Junior Seau (2003-05 Dolphins)

Credentials Entering 2003

Junior Seau: 6x first-team All-Pro, 1,480 tackles, 47.0 sacks, 15 INT

Zach Thomas: 3x first-team All-Pro, 963 tackles (NFL tackle leader in 2002)

What They Did

Dolphins went 10-6 (missed playoffs) and finished third in scoring defense in 2003

Combined for 247 tackles (Thomas first-team All-Pro)

Junior Seau and Zach Thomas are two of the best linebackers in NFL history. Seau was near the end of a Hall of Fame career when he was traded to the Dolphins in 2003, while Thomas was in the middle of his. They combined for nearly 250 tackles and Miami was third in scoring defense in 2003, but ultimately the pairing didn't get Miami to the playoffs and Seau was hurt much of his last two years with the Dolphins.

WR Jerry Rice and Tim Brown (2001-03 Raiders)

Credentials Entering 2001

Both top 10 all-time in rec yards

Jerry Rice: 10x first-team All-Pro and 3x SB champ | NFL-record 19,247 rec yds

Tim Brown: 8x Pro Bowler | 12,072 rec yards

What They Did

Both had 1,000+ rec yards in 2001

Reached Super Bowl in 2002 (lost to Buccaneers)

In terms of the team and players' pedigrees, I love this comp for Donald and Garrett. The GOAT Jerry Rice signed a four-year deal with the Raiders in 2001 (who had just made the AFC title game) to team up with Tim Brown.

"I'm living a dream right now. A situation like this doesn't happen that often. After 16 years in the league, to come to a team of this magnitude, I'm excited about the possibilities," Rice told ESPN's John Clayton back in 2001.

Rice and Brown were both top 10 all-time in receiving yards entering 2001 with Rice as the all-time leader. They became the oldest duo in league history with 1,000 receiving yards apiece (both were 35+) in 2001, and they helped Oakland reach the Super Bowl with another productive season in 2002.

CB Deion Sanders and Darrell Green (2000 Washington)

Credentials Entering 2000

Deion Sanders: 6x first-team All-Pro, 1994 DPOY, 2x SB champ, 44 INT and 8 pick 6s

Darrell Green: 7x Pro Bowler, 2x SB champ, 50 career INT and 6 pick 6s

What They Did

Washington went 8-8 and missed playoffs

Defense allowed second-fewest pass yards (2,618) in NFL (12 TD, 17 INT)

Deion Sanders and Darrell Green combined for 5 INT (defense also featured HOFers Champ Bailey and Bruce Smith)

Now this was a true "dream team." Washington had Deion Sanders, Darrell Green, Champ Bailey and Bruce Smith on its defense in 2000. Sanders and Green were about as decorated as you could find at the cornerback position, and they helped Washington finish as one of the best defensive units in football. It still wasn't good enough to make the playoffs, though.

EDGE Derrick Thomas and Leslie O'Neal (1998-99 Chiefs)

Credentials Entering 1998

Derrick Thomas: Nine Pro Bowl selections in nine seasons (107.5 career sacks)

Leslie O'Neal: 6x Pro Bowler and 122.5 career sacks

What They Did

No playoff app and one 10+ sack season (1998 Thomas)

Leslie O'Neal and Derrick Thomas were two of the best pass rushers of the nineties when O'Neal signed with Kansas City in 1998. They didn't do much damage in two seasons as teammates, which amounted to both of their final two years in the league. Thomas tragically passed away in 2000 following a car accident.

EDGE Kevin Greene and Chris Doleman (1997 49ers)

Credentials Entering 1997

Kevin Greene: 2x first-team All-Pro | 122.5 career sacks

Chris Doleman: 7x Pro Bowler | 115.5 career sacks

What They Did

49ers went 13-3 (lost in NFC title game) and both had 10+ sacks



Kevin Greene and Chris Doleman both had 100 career sacks when they teamed up for the 1997 49ers and became the oldest duo in league history with 10+ sacks in a season. They helped San Francisco make an NFC title game near the end of its dynasty.

EDGE Richard Dent and Rickey Jackson (1994 49ers)

Credentials Entering 1994

Richard Dent: SB champion (1985 Bears) and 124.5 career sacks

Rickey Jackson: 6x Pro Bowler and 115.0 career sacks

What They Did

49ers won Super Bowl, but Dent only played two games due to injury

The 49ers dynasty attracted a lot of stars, including Richard Dent and Rickey Jackson, who had the most career sacks by any duo entering a season (239.5) when they got together in 1994. The 49ers won a Super Bowl that year, but Dent only played two games due to injury.

RB Marcus Allen and Eric Dickerson (1992 Raiders)

Credentials Entering 1992

Ranked Nos. 1 and 2 among active players in rush yards

Marcus Allen: MVP and Super Bowl MVP | 8,244 rush yards

Eric Dickerson: 4x rushing title winner | 12,439 rush yards

What They Did

Raiders went 7-9 and missed playoffs

Marcus Allen: 301 rush yards (last year with Raiders)

Eric Dickerson: 729 rush yards (only year with Raiders)

Well, Marcus Allen and Eric Dickerson were two of the best backs of the eighties, but they didn't have much left in the tank by the time they were teammates in 1992. In fact, there was so much tension from the running back room that it created a rift between Al Davis and Allen. This was Allen's last season with the silver and black and Dickerson's last year in the league.

QB Bob Griese and Earl Morrall (1972 Dolphins)

Credentials Entering 1972

Bob Griese: 4x Pro Bowler

Earl Morrall: 52-35-3 career record and 1968 NFL MVP

What They Did

Dolphins had only perfect season by Super Bowl champion

Earl Morrall went 9-0 and was named first-team All-Pro

Bob Griese returned from broken leg in AFC title game and led Miami to Super Bowl

The Dolphins had a super duo during their perfect 1972 season. They claimed former MVP quarterback Earl Morrall off waivers for $100 that offseason to back up future Hall of Fame signal caller Bob Griese. They could not have scripted it any better because Morrall had an All-Pro year after Griese broke his leg. Though he did return to start and win the Super Bowl.

Bottomline. The Donald-Garrett pairing could go either way. But, I think they'll be more Donald/Miller or Rice/Brown than some of the sob stories on this list.