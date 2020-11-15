The Packers offense got off to a slow start against the Jaguars on Sunday with less than 50 total yards in the first quarter, but then Aaron Rodgers more than made up for that slow start by throwing his longest touchdown pass in six years to start the second quarter.

On the first play from scrimmage, Rodgers dropped back and threw an absolute dime to Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 78-yard score that gave Green Bay an early 7-3 lead. Even though he was throwing off his back foot, Rodgers still managed to throw the ball nearly 50 yards in the air before Valdes-Scantling caught it.

After throwing the touchdown pass, Rodgers had the most Rodgers reaction possible.

Although the touchdown was a good thing for Green Bay, it wasn't so good for one of the officials in the game, who got absolutely destroyed on the play. If you scroll to the eight-second mark in the video, you'll see back judge Dino Paganelli get run over by Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson and this is what it looks like when an official gets run over by an NFL player.

Not only did Paganelli go down, but he also slowed down Jaguars corner Sidney Jones, who had to jump over the downed official, meaning Paganelli accidentally slowed down two different Jacksonville defenders. The good news is that Paganelli ending up coming out of the play in one piece.

As for the the scoring throw, the touchdown pass was the longest one that Rodgers has thrown in more than six years. The last time the Packers quarterback connected on a scoring throw of more than 78 yards came in Week 2 of 2014 when he hit Jordy Nelson for an 80-yard touchdown in a win over the Jets.

Rodgers also tacked on a rushing touchdown in the second quarter to give the Packers a 14-10 lead. For an up-to-date look at the score of the game, be sure to click here so you can follow along on our GameTracker. For more highlights from Week 10, be sure to click here.