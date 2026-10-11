Sunday was an eventful day for Aaron Rodgers, whose farewell season is off to a 3-2 start for the Steelers following their win over the Colts.

Not only did Pittsburgh secure a 34-22 win against Indianapolis, but Rodgers made some improvements in the NFL record books, passing both Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Rodgers moved past Manning to No. 3 on the career touchdown pass list when he connected with Jaylen Warren on an 80-yard score in the first quarter. Rodgers and Manning had been tied at 579 touchdown passes prior to Sunday.

After the win, Rodgers spoke to what it means to him to move past such a legendary quarterback on an all-time list.

"Anytime you're in the same sentence as Peyton [Manning], that definitely does mean a lot to me," Rodgers told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson, adding with a smile that he thinks he "earned that one" because he took a shot on the pass.

Manning, who played from 1998-15, is the only player who has more league MVPs than Rodgers. Manning won the award a record five times (2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, and 2013), while Rodgers has won it four times (2011, 2014, 2020, and 2021).

Rodgers now trails only Tom Brady (737) and Drew Brees (608) in career touchdown passes.

Rodgers also passed Roethlisberger with his 166th regular-season win as a starting NFL quarterback. He now has sole possession of fifth all-time in that department behind only Tom Brady (251), former teammate Brett Favre (186), Peyton Manning (186) and Drew Brees (172).

On Sunday, Rodgers had his best game of the season despite three of his receivers being out due to injury. Rodgers, who threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-31 passing, became the first Steelers quarterback since Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw to throw three touchdowns in three consecutive games.

Rodgers received big contributions on Sunday from Warren, tight end Pat Freiermuth, and rookie wideout Germie Bernard. Freiermuth caught two touchdown passes, and Bernard set a season-high with 80 yards on six receptions.

Warren, who is enjoying his best season to date, ran for 101 yards on 15 carries and had 87 yards on six catches. He is the first player since Herschel Walker back in 1986 to have an 80-yard touchdown catch and a 50-yard touchdown run in the same game.

Rodgers was well-protected by an offensive line that had been under some heat following last week's loss to Cleveland. The unit, which includes a relatively new starter in rookie first-round pick Max Iheanachor, allowed just one sack and helped Pittsburgh amass 112 yards on 16 carries.

Defensively, the Steelers forced the Colts to settle for five field goals and came up with two turnovers on downs late in the game, as the Colts were attempting a comeback. It wasn't a dominant performance, but Pittsburgh's defense nonetheless showed signs of growth after its struggles in Cleveland 10 days ago.

Linebacker Payton Wilson and defensive back Jalen Ramsey specifically stood out for the Steelers. Wilson had 10 tackles and a key pass breakup on fourth down. Ramsey had nine tackles despite playing with a broken wrist. He also had a perfectly-timed hit that prevented a big play in the first half.

With the win, Pittsburgh is now 3-0 at home this season. It'll look to pick up its first road win of the season next Sunday against the Buccaneers, who won their first game of the season last Thursday night in Dallas.