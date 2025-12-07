Mike Tomlin wasn't asked about all of the outside noise following the Steelers' 27-22 win over the Ravens that propelled Pittsburgh into first place in the AFC North.

But Aaron Rodgers was, and the veteran quarterback didn't mince works while addressing the recent speculation regarding his coach.

"Means maybe you guys will shut the hell up for a week," Rodgers said.

Rodgers played a big role in Pittsburgh's win that should quiet some of the noise surrounding his coach, at least for now. He threw for 284 yards that included the game-winning, 38-yard score to running back Jaylen Warren. Rodgers, who turned 42 last week, also ran for his first touchdown since joining the Steelers.

On Sunday, the Steelers showed a resolve that has become synonymous with Tomlin's teams over the years. Despite its recent losses, the growing outside noise and facing a team that ran roughshod over them their their previous two meetings, the Steelers made enough plays on both sides of the ball to get a much-needed win that put them back into first place in the AFC North with four weeks to go.

"Awesome team win," Tomlin said afterward. "I'm just appreciative of the effort of the men in that locker room. ... Big win for us, obviously, in a hostile environment, and we'll keep moving."

Tomlin has received criticism for not having more success in the playoffs during his first 18 years as the Steelers' coach. A hallmark of Tomlin's tenure has been his ability to field competitive teams year in and year out -- regardless of the circumstances -- while never having a losing season.

Pittsburgh's resolve undoubtedly played a role in Sunday's win, which has now put the 7-6 Steelers back in the driver's seat in terms of winning the North and the subsequent playoff spot that comes with it. Of the Steelers' final four opponents, only the Lions (whom they will face in Week 16) have a winning record.

While Tomlin surely still has his detractors, the noise regarding him and his future with the Steelers should be dialed back this week as Pittsburgh readies itself for a prime time matchup against the suddenly-surging Dolphins.